Green Hill survives Franklin County challenge behind monster game by Carver

MT. JULIET — The Green Hill Hawks survived a late Franklin County comeback on the Hill last Friday night, winning 48-40 in their first playoff game in program history and advancing to the second round in the Class 5A playoffs.
A 14-point Green Hill lead with eight minutes left in the game quickly disappeared as the Rebels scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again with 1:12 remaining. Trailing by one, Franklin County head coach Justin Cunningham kept his offense on the field for a two-point conversion, but pressure by the Hawks forced an incomplete pass.
Having just seen the Rebels recover an onside kick minutes before, Green Hill sent its hands team out once again. It was Kaleb Carver who not only recovered the kick, but sprinted 50 yards to the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown.
“Hats off to Franklin County for making some plays,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch following the victory, which boosted the Hawks to 10-1 for the season going into this Friday’s second-round game against visiting Columbia.
“Their sophomore quarterback played a great game. We have a lot of corrections to make on defense.”
Although 88 total points were scored in the game, it was a slow start for both sides to begin. Green Hill’s Collin Jarrell recovered a Franklin County fumble on the first offensive snap of the game. The Hawks ultimately had to punt after their drive stalled near midfield.
The first points of the night came from the visitors. A 99-yard drive ended on a quarterback sneak by Conner Seals.
A Rylon Banks kick made the score 7-0, which would remain the same heading into the second quarter.
One long drive was followed by another as the Hawks took 7 1/2 minutes off the clock on a 15-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in Brax Lamberth scoring from 1 yard out. Sam Crickmar’s extra point tied the game with 7:53 left in the first half.
Franklin County picked up one first down on its ensuing possession but could not move any further. The Rebels’ punt trickled on the turf and it seemed that Carver was going to let the ball be downed, until he decided otherwise. The dynamic playmaker scooped up the ball and zig-zagged 70 yards for the first-ever Green Hill punt-return touchdown. Crickmar’s extra point made the score 14-7 with a little over five minutes left in the half.
Similar results on Franklin County’s next opportunity on offense as the Rebels were forced to punt again. While Carver did not return the punt for a score, on the second snap of the drive, the junior wide receiver took a short pitch from quarterback Cade Mahoney 60 yards for his second touchdown of the half. Crickmar improved the Hawks lead to 21-7.
Having seen 21 unanswered points scored against them, the Rebels pieced a drive together before the half.
Having moved into the red zone with less than 20 seconds left, the Franklin County offense was able to find the end zone on a Manny Scott 1-yard run with five seconds left. Following an extra point by Banks, Green Hill led at the half, 21-14.
What turned out to be an eventful second half began with the Hawks running six straight run plays on the opening drive, which ended with a Niko Duffie 13-yard score. Point-after by Crickmar and Green Hill led 28-14 minutes into the second half.
A nice response by Franklin County drew the Rebels within seven once again as Seals lobbed a pass to Nashawn Holman on 4th and 10 for a 16-yard touchdown. Extra point was good by Banks and it was a one-score game halfway through the third quarter.
The back-and-ourth style of play continued as a six-play drive for Green Hill led to more points. Mahoney connected with Carver on a corner route for a 24 yard touchdown, Carver’s third of the game. Crickmar booted the extra point for a 14 point lead.
Recognizing the struggles by both defenses, the Hawks stole a possession via a surprise onside kick. As 10 of the 11 players on the kickoff team huddled in the middle of the field, Crickmar quickly turned and placed a perfect kick to where Carver, who stood near the Green Hill sideline while the team huddled, could recover it with ease.
Although the extra possession for the Green Hill offense did not end in a touchdown, Crickmar’s 27-yard field goal gave the Hawks a 38-21 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.
Back-to-back turnovers highlighted the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. Carver intercepted a deep Seals pass attempt on fourth and long and L.T. Taylor made a remarkable one-handed takeaway on the very next play for Franklin County.
Trailing by 17 points, the Rebels went with some tempo. Quickly moving down the field, Scott made it a two-score game on his second 1-yard rushing touchdown of the night. Banks’ extra point was unsuccessful, which kept the score 38-27 with 8:18 left in the game.
Green Hill recovered an attempted onside kick and worked nearly half the remaining game clock away. A potential Lamberth touchdown was called back due to holding, so it was Crickmar who converted on a 24-yard field goal, improving the Hawks lead to 41-27 with 4:26 remaining.
Needing to score quickly, the Rebels stayed with their tempo offense. Moving near midfield, a couple of incomplete passes put Franklin County in a 4th-and-5 scenario. Seals fired a pass deep downfield that was caught by Zay Holman, who got away from a Green Hill defender and made his way into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. Banks made the extra point put the score at 41-34 with 3:16 to play.
The Hawks sent the hands team out onto the field for a second time, but a perfect bounce popped the ball over the head of a Green Hill player and allowed the Rebels to recover the kick.
A couple of receptions helped move Franklin County into the red zone, but it was a 7-yard Eric Jones run that drew the Rebels within one.
Playing for their first playoff victory since 2003 (when the Rebs, then coached by former Mt. Juliet coach Greg Mantooth, beat Lebanon), the two-point conversion was no good as a Green Hill blitz disrupted the play.
Franklin County’s third onside kick of the quarter did not go as planned as Carver caught the ball in stride and raced for the end zone. Crickmar’s sixth and final extra point of the night put the score at 48-40 with 1:06 left.
In a desperate situation, needing a score and a two-point conversion to tie, a deep pass by Seals was intercepted by Carver, which sealed the first playoff victory in program history.
“Sometimes you have to play complimentary football,” said Crouch. “Where our defense struggled, our offense picked us up and Sam (Crickmar) had a huge night on special teams.”
Carver had himself a night. With 248 all-purpose yards, the junior finished with four total touchdowns along with two interceptions. Mahoney passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns while Lamberth contributed 116 yards and a score on the ground.
Next up for the Hawks, they host Columbia Central, who they defeated 28-14 back on September 10 in Week 4.
“We’ve seen them once already,” said Crouch. “We will go back in the notes, but we have to correct us first. We got to have a better week of practice.”
