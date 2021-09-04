GLADEVILLE — On a perfect weather night, Green Hill and host Wilson Central were fumbling the football like they were playing in a downpour last Friday.
But the Hawks held on to all of their drops while the Wildcats lost half of their six, and Green Hill took a 25-15 victory in its first in-county and Region 5-5A game.
Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, a Wildcat assistant for six seasons, took a Gatorade bath from his players, but was all smiles after the Hawks’ historic victory moved them to 2-1.
“Pretty bittersweet for me,” Crouch said. “Seeing Brad (Dedman) and seeing Coach (Trey) Aric and Coach (Shane) Ray all those guys I spent six years here with and having this first game back home, it felt awesome being back here.
“I’m really proud of how they fought and how our kids did. We dug deep. We had about 60-70 kids play tonight, and I’m proud of all of our guys.”
Anthonie Shannon recovered two Wilson Central turnovers. The first, at midfield, set up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cade Mahoney to Sean Aldridge which turned a 10-7 Green Hill lead to 18-6 by halftime. Holder Clayton Nordstrom snagged a high snap and hot-footed it around the right side and past the right pylon for the two-point conversion.
Shannon’s other recovery, off a play in which Central’s coaches thought was an incomplete shovel pass, was returned 40 yards to break the game open at 25-7 late in the third quarter.
“The last two weeks, we had given points away on turnovers and I think we’re two plays from being 3-0 right now,” Crouch said. “Just having (three takeaways) and giving our offense the ball back was huge.”
“We couldn’t hang onto the football for whatever reason tonight,” Dedman said. “We struggled with that. Green Hill did a great job of knocking it out. My hat’s off to those guys. We’ve just got to make sure we do a better job with ball security and things like that. We got to stay on track. We got behind the sticks a little bit early. Third down on defense, we just couldn’t find our way off the field in that first half.”
As for Shannon’s touchdown which Central’s sideline thought was an incomplete pass?
“I thought we were pitching the football, the referee didn’t see it that way,” Dedman said. “The referee’s what matters. We got to do a better job at making it obvious at what we’re doing.”
Meanwhile, Wilson Central’s offense was one-dimensional as the Wildcats attempted no first-half passes (though some plays credited as runs may have been very short shovel passes) and finished with just 20 aerial yards. They were effective running the ball as Blake Hobbs rumbled for 127 yards, including a 37-yard breakaway to the end zone early in the fourth quarter. His two-point run accounted for the final score with just over nine minutes to play.
“Thirty-two is a heck of a football player,” Crouch said. “I think a lot of Blake Hobbs.”
“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball a little more than probably what we did tonight,” Dedman said. “They did a great job of covering it up and we got to work a little harder on our passing game.”
But the fumbles, the ones they recovered and the ones lost, hampered the Wildcats’ ball movement throughout as they fell to 2-1.
“We thought we could block them up front,” Dedman said. “We could do that, but we couldn’t hang onto it long enough for it to matter.”
Wilson Central’s first series of the evening ended in a fumble. Following an exchange of punts, Mahoney fired a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Carver for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The Wildcats tied the game three plays into the second quarter on Jase Nueble’s 35-yard sweep around the right side.
A 45-yard kickoff return by Carver put Green Hill at midfield. Despite a first-down fumble recovered by the Hawks on their 43-yard line, the visitors drove to the 11 where Sam Creekmar kicked a tiebreaking 27-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Wilson Central’s next series was terminated by a midfield fumble recovered by Shannon and setting up Green Hill’s last-minute touchdown.
Both teams will return to non-region action at 7 p.m. next Friday - Wilson Central at Springfield and Green Hill at home against Columbia.
Green Hill 25, Wilson Central 15
Green Hill | 7 | 11 | 7 | 0—25
Wilson Central | 0 | 7 | 0 | 8—15
First quarter
Green Hill—Kaleb Carver 31 pass from Cade Mahoney (Sam Creekmar kick), 3:10.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Jase Nueble 35 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 10:59.
Green Hill—Creekmar 27 FG, 6:19.
Green Hill—Sean Aldriege 20 pass from Mahoney (Clayton Nordstrom run), :10.
Third quarter
Green Hill—Anthonie Shannon 40 fumble return (Creekmar kick), 3:30.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central—Blake Hobbs 37 run (Hobbs run), 9:06.
Team statistics
| GH | WC
First downs | 9 | 14
—Rushing | 2 | 13
—Passing | 7 | 1
—Penalty | 0 | 0
Rushes-yards | 30-61 | 42-176
Passing yards | 111 | 20
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 9-13-0 | 3-9-0
Lost fumbles | 0 | 3
Punts-avg. | 4-33.5 | 1-33.0
Penalties-yards | 7-35 | 3-20
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Green Hill: Cade Mahoney 8-(-8), Niko Duffie 1-3, Brax Lamberth 30-61. Wilson Central: Blake Hobbs 16-127, Jase Nueble 6-74, Hayden Shults 2-10, Robbie Spickard 11-38, Brendan Demediuk 4-(-9), Alex Atwell 1-(-10, Seaton Hapner 2-4.
PASSING—Green Hill: Cade Mahoney 9-13-0—111. Wilson Central: Brendan Demediuk 3-8-0—20, Blake Hobbs 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING—Green Hill: Braiden Staten 1-9, Kaleb Carver 4-73, Clayton Nordstrom 3-9, Sean Aldridge 1-20. Wilson Central: Jase Nueble 2-8, Robbie Spickard 1-12.
