MT. JULIET — Green Hill swept the boys’ honors in the annual Wilson County Invitational Monday while Lebanon and host Wilson Central shared the girls’ top spot with the Lady Hawks at Pine Creek.
Lebanon’s Daryl Mitchell and Wilson Central’s Haley Lannom tied for girls’ low medalist as each shot an 83.
Green Hill’s girls shot 180 to Wilson Central’s 196 to Mt. Juliet’s 201.
The Hawks’ Conner Huber, who competed as an individual, took boys’ low medalist honors with a 5-under 67. His Green Hill team, despite not having his score laid claim to the Wilson County Cup title with a 304. Wilson Central was second with a 373 while Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Christian tied for third with a 379.
In addition, Wilson Bank & Trust, in a first for this annual tournament, presented senior low medalists Savannah Clarke and Gant Brasfield, both of Green Hill, $500 scholarships to be used at the school of their choice next year. Brasfield fired a 73 to finish second overall in the boys while Clarke was third in the girls with an 89.
Green Hill’s Brice Lamont was third in the boys with a 75. Other Hawk scores were Carson Cole’s 76, Brennan Huber’s 80 and Ashton Conley’s 89. Playing as an individual, Luke Sherk shot a 108.
Wilson Central’s scores were Zac Wilson with an 80, Ethan Marcum 89, Griffin Smith 106, Eli Kibbe 99 and Hunter Williams 105. Tyler Griffin shot an 83 and Grafton Baines 113 as individuals.
For Lebanon, Gabe Keith carded a 92, John Hodge 98, Garrett Oliver 89, Carson Byrd 100 and Carter Pope 111.
Mt. Juliet Christian’s Owen Larson shot 77, Noah Kleinmann 100, Chase Johnson and Jamie Edgerton 106 each and Brenden Dunn 109. Playing as individuals, MJCA’s Owen Hawkins had a 130 and Alex Sullivan a 141.
For Mt. Juliet High, Cooper Gettler carded an 83, Brody Nordgren 107 and Dylan Cole 118.
Lane Walton led Friendship Christian with a 90, followed by Tate Tidwell’s 104, Brayden Ham’s 106, Levi Gannon’s 109 and Josh Beall’s 106. Playing as individuals, the Commanders’ Easton Drennon dropped in a 113 and Ethan Oliver 123.
Devan Holden led Watertown with a 101, followed by Jaxson Parsons’ 127, Ben Purnell’s 112 and Ashton Harris’ 134.
In the girls’ match, Sydney Spence shot a 91 and Savannah Clarke 89 for Green Hill. Their teammate, Isabella Pino, shot 116 as an individual.
Dorothy Montanye dropped in a 113 for Wilson Central.
Ryle Rorie knocked down a 90 for Mt. Juliet while Karaline Smith shot 111 and Ella Robinson racked up a 133.
Playing as an individual, the Lady Bears’ Brooklyn Everitt fired a 131.
Madi Hoffman had a 139 and Isabella Green a 140 for Watertown.
