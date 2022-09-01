Griffin earns MSC Defensive Player of the Week honor

Cumberland safety Trevor Griffin earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the 34-7 win over Point, as announced by the league office Monday.
The sophomore from Eagleville forced two turnovers in the first and second quarters. He picked off a pass from Point quarterback Brenton White returning it 16 yards to the Skyhawks’ 8-yard line. Point ended the first quarter with a punt block going just six yards to set themselves up with great field position for a chance to go up early. Griffin forced a fumble with Point in the red zone that CU recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.