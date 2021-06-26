CF Montreal (3-3-3) vs. Nashville SC (3-1-5) Nashville; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Montreal after Luke Haakenson registered two goals against Toronto FC.
Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and had 20 assists.
Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road matches. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.
The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.
