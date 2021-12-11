Hafner selected to NAIA Senior Football Classic

Cumberland wide receiver Ian Hafner was selected to the 2021 NAIA East roster in the Senior Football Classic, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The 2021 NAIA Senior Football Classic will take place at 6 p.m. CT at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Friday, December 17. The game will be the premiere event leading into the NAIA football national championship game the following day.
Hafner, a fifth-year senior from Gallatin who played at Beech High School, has been a staple in the Cumberland offense for the last four seasons. He hauled in 31 catches this past season for 354 yards and one score. He recorded a season-high seven receptions for 71 yards against No. 1 Lindsey Wilson. Hafner recorded 89 yards at home against Bethel and scored his lone touchdown of the season against Campbellsville.
Hafner led the team in catches his sophomore and junior seasons with 19 and 20 receptions, respectively.
