Hager, Brown help seal victory

A pair of goals from Carla Hager and a single goal from Danisha Brown helped seal a 3-0 Cumberland victory over visiting Georgetown on Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix (9-2-1, 2-0-0) dominated control of the game as the Phoenix outshot the Tigers (4-7, 0-2-0) 20-7, with 10 shots on goal to the Tigers' one. The Phoenix were able to record their second consecutive conference win.
Cumberland started off the game with a goal by Hager off an assist by Haley Stephens. Hager was able to strike again by scoring another goal off an assist by Stephens. Brown was able to seal the victory with a late second-half goal from a pass by Hager.
The beginning of the first half for Cumberland was explosive as Hager was able to put the Phoenix ahead by scoring a goal off an assist by Stephens in the ninth minute, putting the Phoenix ahead 1-0. After a few missed contested shots by Hager and Michele Scholz, Hager was able to connect for another goal in the 34th minute off another assisted pass by Stephens, making the score at the end of the first half 2-0 Phoenix lead.
The start of the second half was mostly controlled by Cumberland as the Phoenix were able to hold the Tigers to only four shots, with none being on goal. As time was winding down, Cumberland's Brown was able to seal the victory for the Phoenix by scoring a goal off an assist by Hager in the 89th minute.
The Phoenix will continue conference play at home as they face Pikeville at 1 p.m. today.
Watson's early goals not enough for Phoenix men vs. Georgetown
Cumberland's Tyler Watson posted two early goals, but the Phoenix were not able to hold onto the lead as Georgetown scored four unanswered goals to defeat Cumberland, 4-2 in men's Mid-South Conference soccer action Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (6-4, 1-1 MSC) was able to outshoot Georgetown with 17 shots as well as put 10 on goal. Watson was the bright spot for the Phoenix, notching two goals, while Austin Morenzoni and Martin Walsh picked up assists. The Phoenix were also able to take 11 corner kicks on the match.
Georgetown's (10-1, 1-1 MSC) Sebastian Bocaz Canales recorded three assists on the match and helped the Tigers create offense by getting the ball to three different Georgetown scorers. Tiger's goalkeeper Jacob Roberts was able to save eight shots and provide enough help for the Tigers to get the victory.
Watson scored early for the Phoenix off a throw in from Austin Morenzoni in the second minute of the game. Watson found the back of the net again 14 minutes later, this time off an assist from Martin Walsh, to get the Phoenix out to an early 2-0 lead.
Georgetown scored its first goal off a corner kick that Matthew Longstreet was able to put in the net after it bounced around in front of the Cumberland goal just before halftime.
In the second half, the Tigers' Lucas Boudon Cadiz was able to register a Georgetown goal to tie the game at 2-2 off an assist from Sebastian Bocaz Canales in the 62nd minute. Noel Roman followed that with a goal as he just entered the game for Georgetown coming off another assist for Bocaz Canales, his third of the game.
The Tigers added another late goal in the 88th minute from Luca Zellman coming from a long pass from keeper Jacob Roberts and a defensive miscue by the Phoenix.
Cumberland will look to get back in the win column today at home vs. the University of Pikeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.