At age 23, Justin Haley is trying to find his way in transitioning to fulltime racer in NASCAR’s Cup Series.
A veteran of the Xfinity Series and a final four in the Truck Series in 2018, the Indiana native is one of 32 drivers with victories in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series. But he sits in 25th place in the Cup standings in the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, also in its first year in fulltime Cup racing, going into Sunday’s race in Madison, Ill., located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.
“The biggest thing has been the competitiveness,” Haley said of moving up NASCAR’s competitive ladder. “In trucks, they’re probably 10-12 good guys. You get to Xfinity, there’s 15-17 competitive teams and drivers. You get to Cup, man, there’s 40 of them. They’re the best in the world, the best in the country, stock car racers.
“Every week, they unload. It’s a fight. It’s a battle to be good and fast. You see guys like Kurt Busch be successful. He got that win a few weeks ago and he got so emotional. They’re hard to come by. They’re hard to win. Guys will go on tears and win so many in a row. But it’s not that easy. You got to be perfect to even have a top 10. You got to have a perfect day. You got to execute on pit road and on the race track, on the restarts, in every aspect of it. Also for us, being a new team, to be competitive, each week we have to really dive deep into what’s going to make us better. We understand the basics, and the basics are 75% of it. But there are these itty-bitty details that make someone good great.”
And those are just the things people can control. There are those things — weather, competitors on the track crashing into or around you — which affect performance — good and bad.
“That’s the toughest thing about our sport at any level is just the unknown factor,” Haley said. “There’s things you can control and things you can’t control. As long as I go out there each and every week and control what I can control, then you just have to work on that.
“We had a really good string of races where we were running top 15 every week, had a third place at Darlington. Ever since then, we’ve caught on fire, lost a wheel and we blew a motor up the past three weeks. It’s a humbling sport. You can go from the highest of highs to a three-week run and be low again. We’re trying to turn that momentum around.”
After Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway and next week’s trip to the road course at Sonoma, the series will take Father’s Day weekend off before the June 26 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Haley said that while different tracks may have similar characteristics, no two are exactly alike.
“You could probably build a racetrack, tear it down and then build it exactly the same and it isn’t going to be the same just because of the water tables underneath the surface and how the asphalt goes down,” Haley said. “There are so many complicated things.
“And then there’s the temperature of the track. We can go to tracks like Charlotte. (Turns) 1 and 2 are always shaded because of how the sun rises and falls throughout the day. And then 3 and 4 are super bumpy and rough because of how the sun hits it. No two tracks are alike. They’re definitely similar characteristics to some points, but always challenging and trying to find what’s best.”
Haley said he hasn’t given a lot of thought to the race at Nashville Superspeedway with two races between then and now. But he remembers last year.
“Nashville was fun last year,” he said. “I’d never been to Nashville. Obviously, you go downtown and take the guys out to dinner and do that deal.
“The racetrack itself, I wouldn’t really say I raced there last year. I would just kind of coast around and everyone else was racing. It wasn’t very successful for us. But I’m looking forward to going back there and try to figure it out again. It’s a tough racetrack, definitely challenging.”
Haley finished 35th last year in the Ally 400 last year, one day after coming in 19th in the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race, which he’s not running this time.
“I left Nashville last year and I was like, ’forget that place’,” he said. “It was just a bad weekend for me altogether. I’ll probably have to relearn what I learned last year. It was a heck of a weekend. It’s a fun track. I’m looking forward to it.”
He likes the adjustments NASCAR made to its schedule coming out of the pandemic of going to different markets like St. Louis and Nashville.
“We’re going to a new racetrack in St. Louis,” he said. “We’re opening the market up, bringing these race tracks and series racing in your guys’ backyard and moving all over the country and exploring the markets, to try to grow the sport. It’s awesome NASCAR has been able to do that.”
