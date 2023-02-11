Hall a Mr. Basketball finalist

Lebanon forward Jarred Hall was named one of three finalists for Class 4A Mr. Basketball, it was announced by the TSSAA on Thursday.
The 6-foot-8 Hall, who has signed to play for the University of Tulsa, will go up against a pair of Shelby County standouts for the state’s premier basketball honor — Jordan Frison of Memphis Overton and Brock Vice of Houston.
The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. March on the floor of Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. The event is open to the public.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on regular-season performance during the 2022-23 season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and media members nominated the finalists.
Hall, Lebanon’s alltime leading scorer and seventh on Wilson County’s list, is averaging 27 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists per game with two regular-season games (as of last night) and at least three tournament contests remaining. If the Blue Devils reach the state finals, it would mean 11 games remaining starting with last night’s Senior Night contest against Oakland.
He is Lebanon’s first-ever Mr. or Miss Basketball finalist and Wilson County’s first Mr. Basketball finalist since Mt. Juliet’s Will Pruitt in 2020. Wilson County, which has had two Miss Basketball winners (Wilson Central’s Jasmine Hassell won it twice and Mt. Juliet’s Alysha Clark once), has never had a Mr. Basketball.
