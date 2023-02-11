Hall a Mr. Basketball finalist

Lebanon’s Jarred Hall dribbles against Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan last Tuesday night.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon forward Jarred Hall was named one of three finalists for Class 4A Mr. Basketball, it was announced by the TSSAA on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 Hall, who has signed to play for the University of Tulsa, will go up against a pair of Shelby County standouts for the state’s premier basketball honor — Jordan Frison of Memphis Overton and Brock Vice of Houston.

