Lebanon’s boys finished second and the girls third in last weekend’s Wilson County Track & Field Championships held at LHS’ Danny Watkins Stadium.
Green Hill won both the boys and girls championships in the first meet held on Lebanon’s resurfaced track. New records were set in Lebanon’s books. Mr. Basketball Jarred Hall set a new record in the high jump which had stood since another Blue Devil hoopster, Britton Winfree, in 2006. He also won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump.
Nolan Sandefur won the 110 hurdles while Evan Shipp took gold in the 300 hurdles. Clay Davis was third in the 400 meters. Payton Hodge was third in the long jump. Kam Brown was third in the triple jump while Jackson Lakeman was third in the pole vault.
Ella Pine broke her own pole vault record, setting a new mark at 10-0. The 4-by-800 relay was third. Kerigan Gill finished fifth in the 3,200 meters. Ty Bates was sixth in the 200 meters.
Lebanon, Wilson Central and Green Hill are competing in the Battle of 109 meet this weekend at Hendersonville.
