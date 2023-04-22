Lebanon’s boys finished second and the girls third in last weekend’s Wilson County Track & Field Championships held at LHS’ Danny Watkins Stadium.

Green Hill won both the boys and girls championships in the first meet held on Lebanon’s resurfaced track. New records were set in Lebanon’s books. Mr. Basketball Jarred Hall set a new record in the high jump which had stood since another Blue Devil hoopster, Britton Winfree, in 2006. He also won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump.

