Three Wilson County senior basketball players will compete in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star Game tomorrow at Lebanon High School.
Lebanon’s newly anointed Mr. Basketball Jarred Hall and Green Hill center Jason Burch will play for the West team, coached by the Blue Devils’ Jim McDowell, in the Class 4A game at 4 p.m. inside Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Green Hill’s star Aubrey Blankenship will play in the girls game at the same time in the auxiliary gym.
Nine games involving all Division I and II classifications will be held starting at 10 a.m.
On Friday night, a banquet for all the players will be held. BCAT coaches of the year and hall of fame inductees will be honored.
Legendary former Georgia women’s coach Andy Landers will speak at the dinner.
