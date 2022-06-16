Rising Lebanon senior Jarred Hall has been adding to an already lengthy list of Division I basketball offers.
Memphis offered the 6-foot-8 forward during an Elite camp in the Bluff City last Saturday. Middle Tennessee State threw its hat into the ring Monday after the Blue Devils played in MTSU’s camp. Austin Peay offered last week.
They join Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida among Southeastern Conference schools and a plethora of mid-major programs who offered Hall last summer and fall. Hall, who averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds during Lebanon’s state semifinal season last winter, is a consensus top-3 player in Tennessee in the 2023 graduating class.
Memphis fans will get a chance for a first-hand look at Hall this weekend when the Blue Devils travel to Briarcrest Christian for the BCAT Hoopfest. Lebanon will play Bolivar and Haywood on Friday and Memphis East and Fulton on Saturday where a lot more college coaches are expected to lay eyeballs on the versatile Hall who can hit the 3 and finish the dunk.
Lebanon coach Jim McDowell indicated the list could really grow.
“I think the landscape of college recruiting has changed with the transfer portal and then also with the COVID year that was in play,” he said. “A lot of schools are now trying to turn the page to 2023 recruiting class. With this live recruiting period coming up on the boys’ side over the next two weekends, I think those schools have now started moving on to next year’s class.
“College coaches are trying to determine if they’re going to go with a high school player, try a juco or someone who played at a mid-major for a year, especially with the portal option.”
As for player rankings, social media is full of links to recruiting services which rank players. One person says Hall is the No. prospect in the state in his graduating class.
“Those services rate and rank players in each class based on having watched them play in high school, watched them play AAU and some of those things,” McDowell said, noting No. 1 prospect Blue Cain (who has committed to Georgia Tech) from Knoxville Catholic recently transferred to IMG in Florida. Hall and the Blue Devils will be on the floor with No. 2 E.J. Smith from Memphis East this weekend. Isaiah West of Goodpasture was in the top three until tearing his ACL during last year’s high school season.
“Those four guys have been consistently the top four ranked players in the state in the 2023 class,” McDowell said. “(Hall) is on an upward trajectory, for sure.
“Jarred has really grown physically and within his game over the course of the last three years.”
