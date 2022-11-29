Wildcats conquer Cannon County

Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander starts to drive toward the inside after faking a Whites Creek defender.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s boys defeated Raleigh Egypt 72-65 in the Kay Maynard State Farm Thanksgiving Classic last Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Blue Devils followed with an 80-38 thumping of Sycamore the following night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.