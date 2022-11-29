Lebanon’s boys defeated Raleigh Egypt 72-65 in the Kay Maynard State Farm Thanksgiving Classic last Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils followed with an 80-38 thumping of Sycamore the following night.
Jarred Hall had a double-double with 37 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Wyatt Bowling threw in 13 points and Landen Engles 11.
Cassie Bullock poured in 26 points and Josiah Ward 17 for Raleigh Egypt.
Hall had 25 points against Sycamore while Engles added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Devils improved to 3-1.
No one scored in double figures for Sycamore.
Lebanon will travel to Riverdale tonight at Johnny Parsley Gym in Murfreesboro.
Wildcats conquer Cannon CountyThree Wildcats scored in double figures Saturday as Wilson Central defeated Cannon County 54-33 in the Kay Maynard State Farm Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Wildcats led 9-2 at the first-quarter break, 20-15 at halftime and 35-24 going into the fourth as they climbed to 2-2 for the season.
Triston Blackburn buried a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to lead Wilson Central with 14 points while Ethan Thomas threw in 13 and Austin Alexander 12. Ja’Michael Mitchell scored six points and Jaylen Wilson four.
Lukas Phillips led Cannon County with 13 points.
The Wildcats were coming off a come-from-ahead 56-53 loss to Whites Creek the day before.
Central will host Brentwood and former longtime coach Troy Bond tonight following the girls’ 6 o’clock contest.
