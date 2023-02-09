After being honored as Lebanon’s alltime leading boys scorer, Jarred Hall showed he’s not ready to rest on his laurels.
While Mt. Juliet’s defense held Hall’s teammates to 20 points and did its best to contain him, he still exceeded his average with 31 points in the Blue Devils’ 51-47 win Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
His point total came as a surprise to Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake.
“Geez. I knew it was a bunch,” Drake said. “The film will tell us the story. I don’t feel like any of the 31 were real easy for him. He’s a talented player.
“Anytime you get to coach against a special player, that’s always fun, trying to figure a way to stop the guy. Hopefully we’ll get another shot at him in the district tournament, try something else on him.”
Hall came through when needed most, scoring all 13 Lebanon points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils turned back a Mt. Juliet comeback which saw the Golden Bears take a 45-44 lead on a one-hander by Braxton Corey with 2:42 to play.
But Hall, who hit 9 of his 12 free throws, drew the Devils into a tie and later put them ahead at 1:45 with a pair as Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan, the Bears’ top athlete and the one usually assigned to Lebanon’s 6-foot-8 star, fouled out.
Mt. Juliet had a chance to tie in the final minute. But Aidan Donald, starting in place of suspended forward Jaylen Abston, deflected a shot. Hall was fouled with .8 seconds left and hit his final two free throws to seal the deal.
“Jarred really stepped up tonight,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “We talked about collectively we were going to have to have some guys step up. Avery Harris stepped up and made some big plays tonight. Aidan Donald stepped in on that last possession and got a big deflection.”
The Bears followed Green Hill’s game plan from last Friday and jumped to an early lead. Ashton Kirkendoll dropped in two 3-pointers as Mt. Juliet built an early eight-point lead.
But Hall had 10 first-period points. The first of his two 3-pointers put Lebanon in front 16-14 with 24 seconds left in the stanza. He had nine more in the second as the Blue Devils took a 31-26 lead into halftime.
Hall was held to just two third-period points while Daniyan dropped in eight of his 12 as the Bears gradually battled back. Mt. Juliet trailed 41-36 going into the fourth.
Landen Engles scored six points from the post for Lebanon. Avery Harris scored a pair of third-quarter transition layups as he and Wyatt Bowling each finished with four while Donald, Chaseton Dixon and Grayson Galentine tossed in two apiece as the Blue Devils improved to 17-8 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-4A.
Kirkendoll connected on three triples and all 11 of his tallies in the first half for Mt. Juliet while John Lloyd added eight, Corey seven, Jon-Mikael Crudup six before fouling out and Zion Sanders a 3 as the Golden Bears fell to 13-13, 2-4.
“Osize is a special athlete,” McDowell said. “The Lloyd kid inside is a load. Kirkendoll has played his two best games against us both times. I don’t know what the situation is, but that young man’s a sophomore, stepped up.”
Despite losing two players to fouls, Drake said he liked the way the officials called the game, letting the players play. McDowell, who drew a late-game technical foul last Friday, also gave thumbs up to the work of the referees.
“Referees let us play both ends,” McDowell said. “It was very consistently called. They were physical both ends. It was a man’s game out there, especially at the end, trying to get rebounds. They got multiple rebounds down the stretch. We got to do a better job there.”
Hall’s 31, some 4.5 points above his season average, gives him 1,653 career points, seventh on Wilson County’s career list and within 24 of Chris Cardwell’s 1,677 scored for Friendship Christian from 1986-90.
“I was proud of our guys’ effort on (Hall),” Drake said. “Defensively, we executed our game plan for the most part. Out of his 31, I don’t think any of them were real easy other than the free-throw line… He’s a special player and we weren’t good enough on him tonight.”
Lebanon has the district bye tomorrow as the Blue Devils will host former District 7-AAA rival Oakland for Senior Night. Mt. Juliet will host neighboring rival Green Hill.
The intensity of Tuesday’s matchup was reminiscent of Lebanon-Oakland back in the day. The Blue Devils and Golden Bears will be in separate districts the next two years. While the teams will most likely continue to play each other, those meetings may well come before the holidays and lose at least some of the intensity of high-stakes district matchups.
Green Hill coach Troy Allen called the TSSAA-induced breakup of Wilson County’s four large schools into two districts (Lebanon and Wilson Central in one and Mt. Juliet and Green Hill in another) a “crime”, something Drake agreed with.
“Troy said it great the other night,” Drake said of his Mt. Juliet predecessor. “What the TSSAA did breaking up this league is a shame. Games like this — you talk about UNC and Duke — real rivalry games because they mean something all the time.
“These games will mean something going forward. But what Troy said, he hit the nail right on the head. The fact this isn’t going to be a district game, the fact Wilson Central’s not going to be a district game is ridiculous.”
Mattingly’s 26 lifts Hawks past Wilson Central
GLADEVILLE — Aaron Mattingly torched Wilson Central for a career-high 26 points Tuesday night to lift Green Hill to its sixth straight win 56-41.
The Hawks’ sophomore forward, who also took down 10 rebounds, was supported by center Jason Burch’s 12 points and guard Kenny Ellis’ 10 as Green Hill improved to 19-7 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-4A.
Green Hill led 12-6 at the first-quarter break, 26-22 at halftime and 42-30 through three as Central slipped to 8-15, 0-6.
Antjuan Welch finished with five points, including Green Hill’s only 3-point basket while Rex Harmon threw in three.
Towan Siler sank three triples as he and Ethan Thomas each fired in 14 points for Wilson Central while JaMichael Mitchel finished with five, Brody Fly a 3, Jayden Wilson and Triston Blackburn two each and Austin Alexander a free throw.
Both teams will be back in district action tomorrow night — Green Hill at neighboring rival Mt. Juliet and Central at home against Cookeville.
Purple Tigers top Trousdale County
WATERTOWN — Trent Spradlin’s 16 points helped Watertown’s boys to a 46-31 win over Trousdale County on Monday night.
The senior scored 14 after halftime, including nine in the third quarter as the Purple Tigers improved to 8-18.
Watertown led from the first quarter on, including 8-5 eight minutes in, 21-20 at halftime and 34-25 through three periods.
Kory Smith scored nine points for the Purple Tigers while Chase McConnell added eight, K.J. Wood five and J.J. Woodall and Marcus Reynolds four each.
Cole Gregory tossed in 12 points for Trousdale County.
The Tigers will close their regular season at home Friday night against Smith County, which will then host the District 6-3A tournament later next week.
