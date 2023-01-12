Hall nominated for McDonald’s All-America team

Lebanon’s Jarred Hall has been named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-America team, it was announced yesterday morning.
The 6-foot-8 senior is one of 68 from the Southeast Region (one of four regions) and one of four from Tennessee.
The field will be cut to 48 later this month before the final 24 are revealed Jan. 24. The game will be played March 28 in Houston.
Hall is averaging 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils this season. He is the first boy from Wilson County to be so honored. Wilson Central’s Jasmine Hassell played in the girls’ McDonald’s All-American Game in 2009.
His 30-point game against Wilson Central gave him 1,478 points for his Blue Devil career, 99 from the school record of 1,577 set by Roger Fisher from 1963-67. In between are Scott Hallums, who had 1,559 from 1995-98, and Cameron High, who had 1,493 from 2009-12. The scoring totals of Fisher, Hallums and High were researched and compiled by Watertown’s Ken Fountain. Hall’s points are courtesy of the LHS coaching staff.
