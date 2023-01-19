Green Hill’s boys were their usual tenacious selves as they led host Lebanon for much of Tuesday’s first half at a packed Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
But few teams have been able to match the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-8 senior Jarred Hall, who posted another double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds as Lebanon pulled away down the stretch to a 50-43 win.
“The last five or six games, (the Hawks) had been holding teams under 40 points,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They held a really good Ensworth team to 32 points on Saturday. We knew we were going to have to be good offensively to do things, execute, get some things in transition.”
The Hawks led 12-8 at the first-quarter break as senior center Jason Burch scored six points. Junior guard Kenny Ellis, who’s come into his own this season, scored 11 of his 19 during the second quarter.
“(Ellis) has had a great year,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “He didn’t play much last year. He’s just developed into our leader, our point guard. Probably our leading scorer the last month. He’s just a really good player. He works at it and is getting better everyday.”
“Early on it was a man’s game in there,” McDowell said. “It was really physical. Anytime you were moving in the paint or anywhere you were getting bodied, bumped. The officials did a good job in being consistent, letting both teams play.”
Hall had 11 during the second period, including two free throws 3:49 before halftime to break a 19-19 tie. His 3 put Lebanon up by four before Ellis scored on a pullup jumper at the buzzer to bring the Hawks to within 27-25 at intermission.
Ellis swished a 3 from the top of they key for a 30-30 tie before Hall countered from inside to put Lebanon back in front. The Blue Devils won the low-scoring quarter to take a 34-31 edge into the fourth.
Hall had 10, including 4-of-4 from the line, in the final eight minutes as Lebanon improved to 14-7 for the season and 3-0 in District 9-4A.
“We really did a good job defensively in the second half and made some plays down the stretch,” McDowell said.
Wyatt Bowling supplied six points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils while Jaylen Abston and Chaseton Dixon each deposited five and Caden Baird and Landen Engles three apiece.
“Those guys have played in big games,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “They made plays in the fourth quarter, especially the early part of the fourth quarter. We sort of turned the ball over and that was really the difference in the game.”
Burch, Green Hill’s career scoring leader who’s approaching 1,000 points, added eight first-half points while sophomore Antjuan Welch scored seven, Parker Overath a 3 and Aaron Mattingly, Garrett Brown and Jordan Lukins two each as the Hawks slipped to 12-7, 1-1.
Hall’s climb up Lebanon’s career scoring list reached 1,558 points, one behind Scott Hallums (1995-98). He trails all-time leader Roger Fisher (1963-67) by 19.
“He’s in some conversations with some really good players,” McDowell said. “I played with Scott. Scott Hallums was a great player. He’s a guy I looked up to as a player. When I was a freshman, he was a junior and watched those teams play that made it to substate and then played with them as a sophomore. (I) learned about leadership and learned a lot about preparation and focus from him and that’s stuff I still draw upon today.
“Just for Jarred to be in the same stratosphere from a scoring standpoint with some of those guys is special to see. Hopefully he can continue to do what he’s doing.”
Even Allen said he’ll miss Hall next year when he’s breaking into Division I college basketball at Tulsa.
“If you don’t want to play against great players you probably shouldn’t coach and probably shouldn’t play,” Allen said. “It’s a great challenge. It’ll probably be a little easier to play against them. It’s sort of what gets you going as a coach. You got to have a plan. For a while, it was working and then he made plays at the end that beat us.”
Both teams will return to district action Friday night in West Wilson — Lebanon at Mt. Juliet and Green Hill at home against Wilson Central.
Friendship freshmen deliver on road win
NASHVILLE — Needing a big win on the District 4-IIA road, Friendship Christian turned to a couple of freshmen and they delivered Tuesday night.
The Commanders knocked off host Nashville Christian 64-53 as freshman Xavier Humphrey notched 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Noah Major managed 14 and ninth-grader Miles Fitzpatrick put in a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 13.
Friendship fired out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and Nashville Christian spent the rest of the night playing catch-up. The Eagles trailed 37-16 at halftime before trimming the margin to 50-35 going into the fourth.
Charley Carpenter connected on a pair of 3s in adding eight points to Friendship’s total while Colby jones scored seven and D Boone three free throws as the Commanders climbed to 10-12 for the season and 3-5 in the district.
Brandon Smith scored 18 points, Donovan Smith 13 and K.Y. Young 10 for the Eagles, who slipped to 9-10, 4-4.
Friendship will return to the Bay Family Sportsplex tomorrow to host rival Donelson Christian.
Bears battle from behind in fourth for 2-0 district start
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet, perhaps the most improved team in District 9-4A, moved to 2-0 in the league with a come-from-behind 54-51 win over Cookeville on Tuesday.
Cookeville led 16-12 at the first-quarter break, 29-24 art halftime and 42-35 through three before the Golden Bears used a 19-9 fourth to spring to 13-9 for the season.
Osize Daniyan didn’t score in the fourth, but tallied 14 during the first three periods to lead Mt. Juliet. Eric Williams didn’t tally late either, but he had 10, as did John Lloyd, who had half of his markers during the final eight minutes.
Braxton Corey scored all of his six in the fourth while Caronne Goree finished with all five of his tallies down the stretch. Chad Marudas also finished with five while Jon’Mikael Crudup collected three and Ashton Kirkendoll a free throw.
Joshua Heard hit all nine of his free throws to lead Cookeville with 19 points. Jalen Heard was perfect on his eight tries from the line on his way to 11 as the Cavaliers slipped to 11-8, 0-3.
Cookeville will have a district bye tomorrow while Mt. Juliet hosts Lebanon in a battle of league unbeatens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.