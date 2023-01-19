Green Hill’s boys were their usual tenacious selves as they led host Lebanon for much of Tuesday’s first half at a packed Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

But few teams have been able to match the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-8 senior Jarred Hall, who posted another double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds as Lebanon pulled away down the stretch to a 50-43 win.

