Hall’s 30-11, Devil D lift Lebanon boys past ‘Cats

Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent light rain early. Remaining cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.