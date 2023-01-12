Hall’s 30-11, Devil D lift Lebanon boys past ‘Cats

It was a typical Wilson Central-Lebanon boys’ basketball battle with plenty of end-to-end, high-speed, intense action Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
There was one big difference. Lebanon had Jarred Hall.
The Blue Devils’ 6-foot-8 senior had 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Blue Devils pulled away late in the first half and throughout the second to a 52-37 win before a big crowd at LHS.
“I’m glad he’s on our side, that’s for sure,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of the Tulsa-signee who bounced back from an intentional foul early in the second quarter without leaving the game. “Maybe at times previously, he might have allowed that to carry over and rattle him a little bit. But he was able to come back and maintain his composure. He played really well after that.
“He’s a special player. He scored inside. He rebounds. He hit 3s tonight. Our guys did a good job getting him the ball.”
“Jarred’s a heck of a player,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “We’ve coached against him for a handful of years. He had a great night.
“It was a battle from the start.”
Central led for most of the first quarter, including 9-5 on a 3-pointer by Skylar Crass.
Lebanon caught the ‘Cats 9-9 on a fastbreak leaner by Jaylen Abston.
But Ethan Thomas banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the final seconds ticked down to put Central in front 12-9.
Hall then went to work by slamming home a follow shot for a 12-12 tie, then taking an Abston lob for another jam for a 14-12 lead. Hall then hit one of his three 3-pointers for some 17-12 separation. Wyatt Bowling’s breakaway layup made it 19-12.
Central had one run left as freshman JaMichael Mitchell stole the ball immediately after a baseline basket by teammate Austin Alexander and scored as the Wildcats climbed to within 21-20. A 3 from the wing by freshman Ike Boone put the visitors in front 24-23 with 1:23 to play in the first half.
But Chaseton Dixon drained a 3 to put the Blue Devils back in front. Thomas was then called for a technical foul after arguing a held-ball call. Hall hit both free throws with 13.7 seconds left for a 26-23 Lebanon lead going into halftime.
The Blue Devils clamped down on defense in the third quarter, winning the period 10-2 to go up 36-25 going into the fourth.
“More so than anything I thought our guys did a great job defending,” McDowell said. “To hold somebody to 37 points, 14 in the second half, two in the third quarter. Jaylen Abston did a great job defensively. He had Thomas, and Wyatt Bowling did a great job on Alexander.”
“They went on a big run in the second that we just couldn’t contain,” Teeter said. “Third quarter, we had a hard time scoring. Their length is tough. Coach McDowell does a great job with those guys. They’re a tough team.”
Abston and Bowling each scored seven points while Aiden Donald finished with four, Dixon his 3 and Landen Engles a free throw as Lebanon improved to 12-6.
Thomas led the Wildcats with 11 points while Alexander was held scoreless in the second half after scoring eight in the first 16 minutes. Mitchell managed six points, Boone five, Josh Moore four and Crass his 3 as Central slipped to 9-10.
Both teams will remain in district action Friday night — Central at home against Mt. Juliet, which is opening its league schedule, and Lebanon at Brandon Gym against Cookeville.
After Cookeville, the Blue Devils will head to Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday to take on Kentucky’s top-ranked Warren Central at 6 p.m.
Watertown beats Sparta Pike rival as Spradlin scores 1,000th point
SMITHVILLE — Trent Spradlin scored his 1,000th career point Tuesday night in leading Watertown to a 68-64 win over DeKalb County in the Battle of Sparta Pike.
Spradlin’s 26 included 8-of-12 free-throw shooting. He hit 4 of 5 from the line in the final 22 seconds to seal the win. Those included the milestone tally as he returned to Wilson County with 1,002 to his ledger.
Watertown led 17-13 at the first-quarter break before DeKalb County went into halftime ahead 34-30. The teams were tied 48-48 going into the fourth as the Purple Tigers emerged with a 7-11 record.
J.J. Goodall fired in 15 points and Kory Smith 10 as each hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Purple Tigers. In between was center Chase McConnell’s 13. K.J. Wood finished with four.
Conner Close connected on four triples as he and Elishah Ramaos each racked up 21 points for DeKalb. Big man Robert Wheeler added 11.
Watertown will return to District 6-AA action Friday night at Cannon County.
Ellis’ and-one lifts Hawks to 3OT triumph in district opener
MT. JULIET — Kenny Ellis converted a three-point play with less than 10 seconds to play in the third overtime to put host Green Hill ahead in a 63-61 win over Cookeville in a District 9-4A-opening thriller.
Ellis’ and-one gave the Hawks a one-point lead. Green Hill made a defensive stop and converted another free throw for the final margin.
Ellis sank five 3-pointers, one of which sent the Hawks into the second overtime, and led Green Hill with 22 points. Jason Burch added all 11 of his tallies after halftime while Aaron Mattingly managed 10. Antijuan Welch added nine points, Garrett Brown six on two 3s, Jordan Lukins three and Rex Harmon two.
Josh Heard hit two 3s to lead Cookeville with 17 points while Jaren Davis’ 17 included three triples. Bennett Reeves racked up six free throws for half of his 12.
Green Hill led 6-5 following the first quarter before Cookeville claimed a 19-14 halftime advantage and 34-27 through three. The teams were tied 35-35 at the end of regulation and 45-45 and 54-54 following the first two overtimes.
The Hawks will have their district bye this weekend. They will host former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond’s Brentwood Bruins on Thursday night on the Hill. They will come back Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. game against Ensworth at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.
