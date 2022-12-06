Hall’s 31 lifts Lebanon boys

Lebanon’s boys beat visiting Summit 74-55 last Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Jarred Hall led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-2. Landen Engles added 19 points from the post. Power forward Jaylen Abston continued rounding into basketball form from football with eight points and five rebounds.
Alex Pollard put in 15 points to pace Summit.
The Blue Devils will go on the road tonight to face former star forward Troy Bond and his Brentwood Bruins following the girls’ 6 p.m. contest.
Green Hill falls at HillsboroNASHVILLE — Green Hill dropped a 60-38 decision at Hillsboro last Friday night.
The Burros led 20-12 at the first-quarter break and 32-18 at halftime. It was 42-26 going into the fourth.
Thaddeus Johnson led Hillsboro with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Arnez Anderson scored seven of his 17 in the first quarter, finishing with three triples. Tyren Fisher finished with 10.
Kenny Ellis scored all of his 11 points in the first half to lead Green Hill. Aaron Mattingly scored six of his 10 in the fourth. Jason Burch notched nine points while Parker Overath finished with four while Antjuan Welch and Jordan Lukins each tossed in two.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Gallatin tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.