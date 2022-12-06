Hall’s 31 lifts Lebanon boys

Lebanon’s Wyatt Bowling (11) forces Summit’s Michael Crutcher to alter his shot during the second quarter.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s boys beat visiting Summit 74-55 last Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Jarred Hall led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-2. Landen Engles added 19 points from the post. Power forward Jaylen Abston continued rounding into basketball form from football with eight points and five rebounds.

