MT. JULIET — Unbeknownst to Lebanon’s coaches and players, Jarred Hall was within an eyelash of the Blue Devils’ known single-game scoring record Tuesday night — and LHS would have needed all of those tallies.
As it was, Hall’s 41 points in Lebanon’s 58-47 win at Mt. Juliet fell three short of Wayne Baines’ 44 scored against Auburntown during the 1963-64 season. Cameron High (a decade ago) and Scott Hallums (in the late 1990s) also scored 41 in a game.
Hall’s tallies came on an assortment of dunks, three 3-pointers and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
He had two of his triples during a 15-point first quarter as the Blue Devils built an 18-8 lead.
“He got it going early,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “He was explosive. He scored on multiple levels. He was active on the glass on both ends. He’s a special talent… Mt. Juliet did a good job at taking those other guys away… But when Rolando (Dowell) got hurt (in the second quarter when he was hit in an eye), he’s our point guard, he’s a guy who does a good job getting us in our offenses, getting us in spots, so that disrupted us from an execution standpoint.”
“I didn’t know it was 41, I knew it was a lot,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said of the 6-foot-8 junior. “Jarred’s such a good player. One of the things we definitely lack is height. You want to jam him to try to make him uncomfortable, but then he can just rise up and hit the jumper. Jarred’s a great player.”
But the Golden Bears wouldn’t go away as Griffin Throneberry countered with 23 of his own, which included a pair of dunks and four triples. Keion Irby also found his stroke with five triples for his 15 as Mt. Juliet fell to 3-21 for the season and 0-7 in District 9-4A.
Lebanon was never in danger of failing to clinch the top seed in the district at 6-2, 22-5 overall, as the Blue Devils led 31-15 at halftime and 45-34 going into the fourth.
“The first half we slept-walked through it,” Drake said. “We didn’t follow our scout. We were being stubborn. Second half we did a little bit better, but with a guy like (Hall), you got to be on edge for 32 minutes or he’ll do something like that.”
Yarin Alexander sank 5 of 6 free throws to add nine points toward Lebanon’s total while Jaylen Abston scored six and Wyatt Bowling two.
Caronne Goree scored six points for Mt. Juliet while Eric Williams, Brady Jones and Zion Sanders each sank a free throw.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Green Hill tomorrow night in the season finale while the Blue Devils, finished with their district schedule, travel to Murfreesboro to battle former District 7-AAA rival Oakland.
Wilson Central upsets Green HillMT. JULIET — With a chance to lock up the No. 2 seed in District 9-4A, Green Hill was upset by visiting Wilson Central 48-37 Tuesday night, throwing the district standings between No. 1 Lebanon and No. 5 Mt. Juliet into a state of flux with one game remaining.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first eight points and led 11-7 at the first-quarter break, 18-16 at halftime and 30-20 going into the fourth as they climbed to 9-14 for the season while Green Hill slipped to 18-5.
But the key number is 4-3 — the district record for Wilson Central, Green Hill and Cookeville. The Hawks do hold a sweep over the Cavaliers and have split with the Wildcats, who lost to the Cavaliers and will get a rematch at Cookeville tomorrow night in the key game to unlock the final standings. Green Hill will host crosstown rival Mt. Juliet.
Ethan Thomas led Wilson Central with 14 points from the backcourt while Damion Fayne finished with 11 inside. Adler Kerr notched nine, Austin Alexander added eight and Evan Riggan sank two 3-pointers for his six.
Jason Burch scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter from the post to lead Green Hill while Paxton Davidson drained a trio of triples on his way to 12 and Mo Ruttlen 10, including a pair of 3s. Parker Overath added the other two points.
Spradlin’s 27 powers Purple Tigers past Forrest
WATERTOWN — Trent Spradlin’s 27 points sprang Watertown to a 66-52 win over Forrest on Monday night.
Twelve of Spradlin’s tallies came on four 3-pointers. Two of them came during a first quarter which ended with Watertown in front 20-18.
The teams were tied 27-27 at halftime before Spradlin scored 11 during Watertown’s 17-11 third quarter as the Purple Tigers took a 44-38 lead into the fourth.
The Tigers tossed in 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth to ground the Rockets.
Ian Fryer finished with nine points for the Purple Tigers while J.J. Goodall and K.J.
Wood each added eight, Chase McConnell six, Brady Raines five and Will Hackett a 3.
Hunter Bennett buried 22 points to lead Forrest.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Carthage on Friday to face District 6-2A rival Smith County following the girls’ 6 p.m. contest.
