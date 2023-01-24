MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys tried mightily to keep Jarred Hall in containment last Friday.
But the Lebanon star overcame a scoreless first quarter to lead the Blue Devils to a 62-58 come-from-behind win over the Golden Bears before a packed bi-partisan house.
Basketball has been played at the school since 1922 and thousands have worn the Blue Devil jersey. Hall’s 26 points gave him more career points than any who have come before him with 1,584 points. He passed Roger Fisher’s 56-year-old record with a 3-pointer from near the top of the key just past the midway mark of the fourth quarter to lift Lebanon to a 54-49 lead.
He had just broken a 49-49 tie with a layin on a putback and closed the night strong with 15 points in the final period as the Blue Devils finished the first half of the District 9-4A schedule at 4-0, 15-7 for the season.
“It couldn’t happen to a better kid, better family, a guy that’s grown up here — Carroll-Oakland, Blue League — special night tonight,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “He’s been so special to coach. A very cerebral player, a knowledgable player, always thinking… He makes the right play. If they are collapsing down on him, if they’re doubling him or tripling him, he’s going to get these other guys involved, get them open looks. But he also knows when it gets crunch time, we want to get him the ball and he’s answered the bell time and time again.”
Hall knew he was getting close to the record, but didn’t know he was on pace to do so in this game.
“It was great having everybody here,” said Hall. “Even (former teammate) Zion (Logue) from (two-time national football champion) Georgia was here. And especially do it in this type of game was great.
“It’s a great honor.”
Mt. Juliet was determined to not let Hall get off to a good start, putting its best athlete, Osize Daniyan, on him. It worked for a while as the Golden Bears built an 18-8 lead and were up 22-14 at the first-quarter break.
But Daniyan got in foul trouble and eventually fouled out. Meanwhile, Hall came alive with nine second-period points, the first two of which enabled him to pass Scott Hallums and move into second place on the scoring list. He later slammed a pair of dunks in front of the MJHS student section. Big man Landen Engles added strong support with 10 of his 12 points during the first half, capped by a putback for a 35-35 halftime deadlock.
“He’s going to be everyone’s focal point, night in and night out,” McDowell said. “From a coaching staff, trying to figure out how they are guarding him and what adjustments we can make. Also, him just playing through physical play. He really came on. He made some of the biggest plays at the biggest times.”
“Jarred’s a great player and Jim does such a good job with those guys,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “We don’t have 6-7, 6-8 (Hall’s size) so that was our game plan was don’t let him get down there, to be physical with him early.
“We got in foul trouble early. But we had guys come in off the bench did well.”?
Hall was held to two third-quarter free throws while Mt. Juliet quickly reclaimed the lead 38-35 on a 3-pointer by Braxton Corey. A breakaway slam by big man John Lloyd opened a 44-37 lead. A runner by Chaseton Dixon on the other end brought the Blue Devils to within 44-42 before two foul shots by Caronne Goree gave the Bears a 46-43 advantage going into the fourth.
There was no denying Hall in the fourth as the future Tulsa Golden Hurricane put Lebanon back in front 47-46 on a layup 30 seconds in. Three free throws by Eric Williams who scored all nine of his points in the fourth, pulled Mt. Juliet into the 49-49 tie.
“It’s right there at the end of the game, we got a chance,” Drake said. “We’re trying to rebuild here and I’m proud of our guys and our fight tonight.
“He’s a great player. He’s a McDonald’s All-American candidate for a reason. For the most part, I was pretty pleased with how we handled him. I think we lost him one time without a real hand in his face and he hit the shot. That’s what good players do. Other than that, most everything he had tonight, he had to earn it.”
Hall hit 9 of 11 free throws, including all four in the fourth. Wyatt Bowling tossed in 10 points while Jaylen Abston finished with five in the first half, Dixon four, Caden Baird three and Aidan Donald two.
Jon-Mikael Crudup helped the Bears get off to their good start with seven of his 13 points in the first quarter and 11 in the opening half. Ashton Kirkendoll had six in the first and finished with 11, including a pair of 3s. Lloyd scored seven. Chad Marudas sank two first-quarter 3s and Goree went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line as each supplied six points. Corey and Daniyan each dropped in three as Mt. Juliet slipped to 13-10, 2-1.
Mt. Juliet will close out the first half of the district schedule tonight when the Golden Bears go around the corner to city-rival Green Hill. Lebanon has the district bye tonight and will tip off the second half of the league schedule Friday at Wilson Central.
Burch becomes first Hawk with 1,000 pointsMT. JULIET — Green Hill handled visiting Wilson Central 59-35 last Friday as senior center Jason Burch became the first Hawk to score 1,000 career points.
Burch broke the barrier with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second and third quarters. Aaron Mattingly had big first and fourth periods, getting all but two of his 17. Kenny Ellis added eight, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while Antjuan Welch scored seven, Parker Overath five and Garrett Brown a 3.
Towan Siler scored 11 first-half points and Austin Alexander 10 to lead Wilson Central as both hit a pair of 3s. Ethan Thomas finished with four points, Jayden Wilson and Ike Boone a triple apiece and Triston Blackburn and JaMichael Mitchel two each.
Wilson Central led 15-13 at the first-quarter break and 26-25 by halftime before the Hawks broke the game open in a 16-2 third to go up 41-28.
Both teams will remain in District 9-4A action tonight — Green Hill at home against city-rival Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central at Cookeville.
Jones’ 26 leads Friendship past DCAColby Jones was on fire from outside with 26 points last Friday night as host Friendship Christian beat rival Donelson Christian 68-53 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Jones’ tallies included four 3-pointers, two of which came in the first quarter as the Commanders took a 14-13 edge. He had 14 points by halftime as Friendship opened a 29-23 lead. FCS was up 44-32 going into the fourth.
Noah Major knocked down all five of his free throws as he added 11 points. D. Boone nailed three triples in the fourth quarter and Charley Carpenter two as each notched nine points while Xavier Humphrey added eight, Sam Duckwiler a 3 and Miles Fitzpatrick two free throws as the Commanders climbed to 11-12 for the season and 4-5 in District 4-IIA.
Grayson Scragg sank all six of his free throws in the fourth quarter as he led DCA with 11 points while Adam Phelps fired in all 10 of his tallies, including a pair of 3s, after halftime.
Friendship will travel to Goodpasture tonight.
