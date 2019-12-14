Hamlett brothers on fast track

Dalton and Peyton Hamlett are chips off the old engine block.
The Wilson County brothers are following in the tire tracks of their father Bennie, one of the area's top racers over a span of four decades.
"Daddy knows what to do on a racetrack," says Dalton, 23, who ended the 2019 season on a high note with a second-place finish in Fairgrounds Speedway's Limited Late Model finale.
"He got me a fast race car -- it was prefect -- and that's why I ran so well," says Dalton, who finished a respectable seventh in the division standings. He feels he should have done even better.
"We got off to kind of a slow start," he says. "This was my first year in Late Models, and it took some getting used to. I got a little down on myself at one point, but finally the season began to turn around. It went from OK to good."
Peyton, 18, shares similar sentiments about the season.
"I ran some good races but had some bad luck," he says. "You know the old Hee-Haw song, 'If it weren't for bad luck I'd have no luck at all?' That was the way I felt at times."
But, he adds: "I'm not discouraged. I've been around this sport ever since I could walk, watching my dad race, and I know how up-and-down it can be. That's just part of it. My dad always tells us to keep pushing."
Bennie draws on years of experience. He has won 36 feature races at Fairgrounds Speedway, Highland Rim Speedway and Riverview Speedway in Carthage, and is known for his competitiveness. His sons inherited their dad's drive and determination.
Bennie's advice to his boys when they are swapping paint on the track:
"Race each other hard, but remember, that's your brother over there."
Dalton is a relative newcomer to the sport, having devoted most of his teenage years to football. At 6-4, 268 pounds, he was a standout offensive/defensive lineman at Wilson Central High until a serious ankle fracture ended his playing days and cost him a potential college scholarship.
That's when he shifted gears and started racing.
"I've always enjoyed it, having watched my dad race all these years," says Dalton, a heavy equipment operator who works jobs around the state. "I know I've got some learning and catching up to do. That's what this season was really all about."
Peyton, meanwhile, has long been immersed in the sport.
"When I was born, my heart was replaced with a V-8 motor," he says with a laugh.
"My earliest memories are about going to races at Carthage and watching my dad," he says. "Our grandmother (Claudette Hamlett) would take us to the track in the late afternoon after our dad had hauled his car over earlier in the day. After one race my dad came over with his winner's trophy and asked me to hold it for him. That moment will always stand out for me."
Peyton, a mechanic at Larry's Auto and Tires, would like to race professionally if the opportunity presents itself down the road. Right now, however, his focus is on the 2020 season and questions that loom over it.
The status of the Fairgrounds lease and operation is unclear, which makes things uncertain for area race teams.
"Tony has done a good job and I hope he keeps the track," says Peyton, referring to Tony Formosa Jr. Formosa rescued the Metro-owned facility from demolition a few years ago, and has kept it operating despite some setbacks, including a rash of rainouts.
"It's frustrating not knowing what's going to happen," Peyton says. "We're in the process of building cars for next season and we need to know something. Hopefully things will work at the Fairgrounds. I may also do some drag racing. I've never tried it, but I've watched it and it looks like fun.
"One thing's for sure: I'll be behind the wheel of a race car of some sort, at some track, next year."
Larry Woody is The Democrat's motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.