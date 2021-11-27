Lebanon’s freshman boys opened their season Monday night with a 71-51 win over visiting Siegel at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils, coached by Keshawn Abston and Paul Tribble, led 37-26 at halftime.
Avery Harris hit four 3-pointers on his way to 27 points to lead Lebanon. Cash Williams checked in with 15, including three triples. Dame’on Calloway collected 10 points, Brody Reasonover six, Jordan Lawson five, Carson Fox four, Kalib Gilbert a 3 and Ethan Schweer a free throw.
Chase Bandy bagged four triples and led Siegel with 20 points.
Lebanon will return to action Dec. 2 when Wilson Central visits Brandon Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.