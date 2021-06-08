Hash named MJCA girls’ hoops coach

Michala Hash, coordinator of women’s basketball operations at Sacred Heart University, has been named head girls’ basketball coach at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
A native of Woodlawn, Va., Hash played three seasons at Tusculum University in east Tennessee before spending two years as a graduate assistant at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina under former Cumberland coach Rick Reeves. She moved to Coker University in Hartsville, S.C. for a 21/2-season stay before returning to Division I (Gardner-Webb is DI) at Sacred Heart, located in Fairfield, Conn.
“We had about 15 applications,” MJCA athletic director Paul Christensen said Monday. “Her resume stood out. Her references raved about her ability…and her work ethic.
“She wanted to get back into our area.”
Hash received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tusculum in 2016 and a master’s in sports education from Gardner-Webb in ’18.
She replaces Jon Willis, the school’s principal who had doubled as the Lady Saints’ head coach the previous 1 1/2 seasons.
