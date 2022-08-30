MT. JULIET — After not scoring an offensive touchdown a week earlier, Green Hill found the end zone early and often in its home opener versus Kenwood, defeating the Knights 49-0 on the Hill last Friday night.
A slight delay in the start of the game due to travel issues for the Knights did not disrupt the Green Hill offense one bit. Needing only five plays and less than three minutes, Niko Duffie’s 24 yard rushing touchdown, followed by a Sam Crickmar PAT, gave the home team an early 7-0 lead with 9:01 left in the first quarter.
Kenwood’s first possession resulted in a turnover on downs after four consecutive run plays. Taking over at the Knights’ 39-yard line, a three-play drive was capped off with quarterback Cade Mahoney finding Kaleb Carver for a 23-yard touchdown. Crickmar’s point after gave Green Hill a 14-0 advantage with 5:36 left in the opening quarter.
Emphasizing the running game, the Knights had advanced the ball near midfield when Green Hill defensive lineman Jaren Tatum recovered a fumble in the Kenwood backfield. Having already tossed for one score, Mahoney took off and scrambled on the third play of the drive, navigating his way to the end zone for a 39-yard rushing touchdown. An extra point added by Crickmar put the Hawks in front by 21 points.
Late in the first quarter and into the beginning of the second, neither team could consistently move the chains. Three consecutive drives ended in punts, but Green Hill continued to win the field-position battle, which set the stage for the next scoring opportunity.
Taking over at the Kenwood 40, a 10-yard run by Brax Lamberth was followed up by a penalty on the next play. Right back at the 40, Lamberth took care of the extra yardage with a 40-yard dash to the goal line for the senior’s first touchdown on the season. Another Crickmar PAT increased the lead to 28-0 with 9:52 left in the half.
The Knights’ next drive started at their 20, but featured three consecutive plays of negative yardage, backing themselves up inside the 10. A short punt was fielded by Carver, who changed directions quickly and found an opening for a 30-yard punt return touchdown, which was the first of its kind in Green Hill’s young history. Thirty-five to nothing was the Green Hill lead following the extra point.
Fumbling the ball back to the Hawks on the second snap of the following drive, Kenwood saw Duffie score from 6 yards out just three plays later. Crickmar’s extra point capped off a stretch where Green Hill had scored 21 points in 5:02 of game time and increased the score to 42-0.
Another three-and-out by the Kenwood offense led to what ended up being the final points scored in the game. A five-play drive that featured five passing attempts by Mahoney ended with a 27-yard strike to sophomore tight end Aaron Mattingly for the underclassman’s first varsity touchdown. Crickmar’s seventh and final PAT made the score 49-0 going into the half.
With a running clock the entire second half, a total of four drives took place in the final two quarters. The Knights received the second half kickoff, but ultimately had to punt the ball back to the Hawks after picking up one first down on the drive.
Green Hill’s first possession in the half took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. Starting from its 22-yard line, a 24-yard reception by Ryan Holloran followed by a 44-yard catch and run by Sean Aldridge placed the Hawks at the Knights’ 1-yard line. Kenwood’s defense stood its ground at the goal line, forcing Crickmar to attempt a 22-yard field goal, which sailed wide left.
The final possession for the Knights ended up being the biggest scoring threat on the night for the visitors. After getting past the Green Hill 40-yard line for the first time in the game, the drive stalled, resulting in a turnover on downs with a 1:15 remaining. Two rushing attempts by the Hawks sealed win No. 1 in the 2022 regular season.
Green Hill amassed 343 total yards on offense. Mahoney threw for 179 yards and two scores in the air, to go along with 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Lamberth finished with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Duffie’s two carries were good for 30 yards and two trips to the end zone. Aldridge led the Hawks in receiving with 68 yards.
“I thought we did a really good job running the ball,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “I was really proud of how they responded and came out in the first quarter and handled business.”
As for Kenwood, the Knights were held to just 76 yards of total offense, the fewest ever allowed by the Green Hill defense.
Now sitting at 1-1, Green Hill welcomes Wilson Central at 7 p.m. this coming Friday for the Region 5-5A opener.
“Brad (Dedman) is going to bring over a very, very disciplined football team that is always really well coached,” said Crouch, a former Wilson Central defensive coordinator. “We are going to have a big test next week, so we are going to see what we are made of.”
