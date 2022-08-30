MT. JULIET — After not scoring an offensive touchdown a week earlier, Green Hill found the end zone early and often in its home opener versus Kenwood, defeating the Knights 49-0 on the Hill last Friday night.

A slight delay in the start of the game due to travel issues for the Knights did not disrupt the Green Hill offense one bit. Needing only five plays and less than three minutes, Niko Duffie’s 24 yard rushing touchdown, followed by a Sam Crickmar PAT, gave the home team an early 7-0 lead with 9:01 left in the first quarter.

