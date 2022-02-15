Hawks beat Bears, clinch 9-4A No.2 seed

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s boys buried a two-game losing streak and claimed the No. 2 seed in this week’s District 9-4A tournament by routing visiting crosstown rival Mt. Juliet 68-41 in last Friday’s season finale.
The Hawks were coming off an overtime loss at Lebanon a week early and an upset loss at home to Wilson Central, putting their seeding at risk.
“We played pretty good a couple of games ago (at Lebanon),” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “We just didn’t play good the last game. (Wilson Central) beat us. They beat us at our own game. They beat us with toughness. Credit to them.
“We came out ready to play. We played 32 minutes. We haven’t done that against Mt. Juliet since I’ve been at Green Hill. That’s encouraging.”
But while the Wildcats lost 60-55 at Cookeville, Green Hill led from start to finish, including 13-6 following the first quarter and 27-12 at halftime. The intermission came in the midst of a 17-2 run which put the Hawks further in command at 37-14.
Big man Jason Burch controlled the post with 19 points for Green Hill while Paxton Davidson dropped in three 3-pointers on his way to 15.
Garrett Brown notched nine points, including a pair of 3s, while Blake Stacey added eight, Seth Taylor and Aaron Mattingly four each; Kenny Ellis, Jordan Lukins, Mo Ruttlena nd Carter Lee two apiece and Niko Duffie a free throw.
Griffin Throneberry and Caronne Goree each tossed in 10 points to lead Mt. Juliet while Keion Irby added eight, Zion Sanders four, Brady Jones three and Braxton Corey, Dylan Work and Jon’Mikel Crudup two apiece.
“It was disappointing to finish like we did tonight especially after how we played against Lebanon the other night in the second half,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “I really thought we turned a corner. We took a step back tonight.”
Mt. Juliet finished 3-23 for the season and 0-8 in the district. The Golden Bears can erase all of that when they face No. 4 seed Wilson Central in Thursday’s play-in game with the winner taking on top-seeded Lebanon on Saturday with a region berth locked up. Green Hill moved to 19-5 for the season and 5-3 in the district.
The Hawks will face No. 3 Cookeville in Saturday’s semifinal with both teams already booked for the region.
“It’s what basketball is,” Allen said. “It’s a tournament game and you want to be playing your best in the tournament. We got a week off and I don’t know if that’s good or bad. We’ll figure that out and use the week the right way and be ready to play Saturday.
“Anything can happen. Teams can do crazy things. We’ve played two of our best games against Cookeville this year. They’re going to come in with a plan. We’ll have a plan. We’ll go at them.”
“It’s been a grind,” Drake said. “We’ve fought some injuries. We’re still fighting some immaturity at times when things get kind of tough. We’re trying to rebuild and regrow and teach these kids what we want.
“Like I told them tonight, nothing matters now. You got one chance to keep playing for another couple of weeks and you never know what happens with tournament basketball.”
Friendship finishes third in district, travels to Webb for region opener
Friendship Christian finished third in the District 4-IIA tournament played in the Commanders’ Bay Family Sportsplex over the weekend.
The Commanders salvaged third with a 52-42 win over Nashville Christian last Saturday afternoon after being knocked into the consolation round with a 65-61 semifinal loss to Clarksville Academy the night before.
Against Nashville Christian, Friendship fired out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead. The Commanders clung to a 17-16 halftime edge and were up 30-25 going into the fourth as they moved to 22-7 for the season.
The Commanders will travel to Bell Buckle tomorrow for a 6 p.m. elimination game against Webb with the winner advancing to an 8:30 p.m. semifinal game Friday against the Columbia Academy-Clarksville Academy winner at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville.
Wednesday winners will also advance to the State XII, Division II’s equivalent of the sectional, but with four teams advancing from a region rather than the two which come from a DI region.
Casey Jones sank 7 of 9 free throws to lead Friendship with 16 points. Colby Jones (no relation) connected on two third-quarter 3-pointers as he and Max Duckwiler each dropped in 10 points. Hayden Potts put in 4 of 6 fourth-quarter free throws on his way to nine while Dillon Turner turned in four in the fourth and Charley Carpenter a first-period 3.
Donovan Smith sank two triples to lead Nashville Christian with 12 points. Isaiah Davis added 11 and Jack McIntosh swished all six of his free throws on his way to 10.
Friendship’s bid to reach the finals and host a first-round region game were dashed with the semifinal loss.
Clarksville Academy led 16-15 eight minutes in before the teams went into halftime tied 30-30. The Cougars carried a 46-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mr. Basketball finalist Eddie Ricks racked up 21 points, sinking 7 of 11 free throws, for Clarksville Academy while Keith Richburg hit all five of his foul shots on his way to 15.
Joe Wyatt fired in four 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter, and finished with 15.
Duckwiler sank six triples as he led all scorers with 26 points for Friendship. Colby Jones threw in three triples as he, Turner and Potts each put in nine, Casey Jones five and Carpenter a 3.
Lebanon edged by Oakland in OT despite Hall’s 32MURFREESBORO — In a game reminiscent of a generation or more ago when Lebanon and Oakland battled it out in District 7-AAA, the Blue Devils and Patriots went into overtime last Friday before the Patriots emerged with a 71-70 win in the regular-season finale.
Lebanon’s Jarred Hall sent the game into overtime with one of his two 3-pointers to knot the game at 61-61.
Brody Burchard had five of his 18 points in overtime to lift Oakland to 17-10 for the season.
A.J. Bullard threw in three triples on his way to 17 points while Carrington Allen was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line en route to 14. Antonio Patterson pitched in 10.
Hall led all scorers with 32 for Lebanon, swishing 6 of 7 from the line, and scored all nine of the Blue Devils’ overtime tallies. Yarin Alexander was also on fire from the stripe in the first quarter, hitting 5 of 6 during his 10-point period on his way to 22. Jaylen Abston added six of his 10 in the fourth. Rolando Dowell, Wyatt Bowling and Aidan Donald each dropped in two.
Lebanon led 16-12 at the first-quarter break before Oakland rode Bullard’s 10-point second period to to up 33-28 by halftime. Hall had 11 in the third to send the Blue Devils back in front 45-44 going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils finished a 22-6 regular season and will be the No. 1 seed in the District 9-4A tournament this coming weekend at Green Hill. They will face the winner of Thursday’s Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central play-in game Saturday. Brackets and times were to be set yesterday.
Wildcats fall at CookevileCOOKEVILLE — Wilson Central battled but came up 60-55 short at Cookeville last Friday in the regular-season finale.
The Wildcats’ loss sends them to Thursday’s District 9-4A elimination game against Mt. Juliet at Green Hill with the winner catching top-seeded Lebanon in Saturday’s semifinal as well as advancing to the Region 5 tournament Feb. 26.
Cookeville, which lost a tiebreaker to Green Hill to claim the No. 3 seed (and thus will face the Hawks on Saturday), led 21-10 at the first-quarter break, 35-25 at halftime and 47-42 through three periods.
D.J. Potts-Heard poured in 20 points and Josh Heard 17 as each fired in four 3-pointers for Cookeville. Josh Heard’s scoring all came in the first half.
Windle Oakley added 12.
Adler Kerr warmed up after halftime with 19 of his 26 points after the break for the Wildcats, including 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Damion Fayne finished with 12 while Austin Alexander threw in three triples in the first half for his nine. Evan Riggan’s six came on two 3s while Ethan Thomas tossed in two as Central finished 4-4 in the district and 10-15 in the regular season.
Spradlin’s 23 not enough for Purple TigersCARTHAGE — Three Owls scored in double figures last Friday to lead host Smith County past Watertown 66-56.
Trent Spradlin’s 23 points weren’t enough for the Purple Tigers, who also received 17 from J.J. Goodall, who had four 3-pointers while Spradlin sank two.
Taylor Dickerson drained four first-quarter 3-pointers and five for the night to lead Smith County with 19 points while Dennis West scored 16 and Peyton Hix 15.
Smith County led 21-15 at the first-quarter break, 34-24 at halftime and 51-40 through three.
Chase McConnell added eight points to the Purple Tigers’ total while Ian Fryer and Marcus Reynolds each threw in three Brady Raines two free throws.
Watertown closed the regular season last night with a makeup game at Westmoreland.
The District 6-2A tournament will be held at Watertown with girls’ semifinal games at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys 24 hours later. Girls’ consolation and finals will be next Monday and the boys Tuesday.
All four teams in the district will advance to the Region 3 tournament, which WHS will also host for the semifinal and championship rounds.
