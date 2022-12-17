HERMITAGE — Lebanon’s boys were dominated by Green Hill 22-1 in the District 11 bowling tournament Wednesday at Hermitage Strike & Spare.
The Blue Devils’ only point came in the opening game as the Hawks soared to a 217-pin lead.
Camren O’Brien bowled a 224 high game for the Blue Devils while Braxton Crook collected 208, Cameron Farmer 195 and Logan Crisel 185 as Lebanon’s season ended at 12-6.
Crook, Farmer and Andy Romer represented Lebanon on the all-district team.
Green Hill racked up the district honors with Tate Gray the unanimous Most Valuable Player with a 223.44 average.
Teammates Talan McGuire, Aiden Neal, Mark Hickman and Gabe Gray joined him on the all-district team.
GHHS’ Brad Croenne and Allison Croenne were named Coaching Staff of the Year.
