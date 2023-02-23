COOKEVILLE — If Tuesday’s District 9-4A final between Lebanon and Green Hill was a 1940s movie serial with cliffhanger finishes, it would have taken weeks to complete.
Both teams were all but given up for dead. Both hit daggering shots to keep the game going.
Finally, Jason Burch scored in the final minute of the second overtime and the foul-depleted Blue Devils couldn’t answer as a steal and layup by Rex Harmon sealed Green Hill’s first district championship, a 58-53 heartstopper.
“We just didn’t quit,” said Green Hill coach Troy Allen, who guided Mt. Juliet to its first three district titles in 2018-20 before moving to the new GHHS. “We had some situations like that in the fourth quarter early in the season and we didn’t have the right energy to finish the game, and we did tonight. We had a little timeout and we got it right. They just kept fighting.”
“It was a heck of a game, both teams battling it out,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Really good atmosphere. That’s what postseason basketball’s all about.”
Lebanon, which trailed until the third quarter, had a 40-36 lead with 25 seconds left in regulation as the Blue Devils were seeking their first repeat district championship since winning three in a row in 1967-69. But Garrett Brown buried a three-pointer to bring Green Hill to within a point and another from the corner with 1.9 seconds left to force overtime at 42-42.
“I didn’t do a good job at the end of regulation,” McDowell said. “I probably should have had us doing something different defensively. Give Brown credit. He stepped up there and hit two big 3s on back-to-back possessions. We missed free throws that could have possibly sealed it.
“Neither team wanted to lose. Everybody left it all out there. I was proud of the way our guys played in that environment.”
A 3-pointer by Antjuan Welch and back-to-back baskets with an an-one by Burch opened a 50-44 lead with just over a minute and a half left in overtime.
But with Lebanon seniors Jarred Hall and Wyatt Bowling having fouled out, the future of the Blue Devils was now as sophomore Avery Harris scored on a putback and junior Chaseton Dixon kept hope alive with a 3 from the wing to make it 53-51 with 13.3 ticks left.
Grayson Galentine, a senior who hadn’t played much until recently, hustled for force a turnover on the inbounds pass and Lebanon had another chance with 10.4 seconds left.
“(The future) got fast-forwarded real quick whenever some of those other guys came out,” McDowell said. “The lineup we had on the floor at one point when we turned it over, we had three guys in the backcourt, I don’t know if they had been on the floor together at all season. A lot of those guys got a lot of JV minutes this season.”
The Blue Devils took the ball out of bounds with 3.7 seconds left and got the ball to one of the remaining stars, Jaylen Abston, who was hammered under the basket but got the ball to fall as time expired. Four-tenths of a second were put on the clock but Abston missed the and-one, sending the game to a second OT.
Green Hill had been patiently working the ball on offense all night. While this drew derisive jeers from the LHS student body, it gave the rest of the crowd a chance to catch its breath.
“If you play zone and you pack it in it’s your job to come out if you want to play so we played deliberate,” Allen said. “That’s how we play. Our kids have bought into it. When we started playing smarter on offense, we got better.”
The Hawks missed a pair of free throws at 1:24 before the Blue Devils turned the ball over at 1:17.
Burch, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored on a one-hander with 50.5 seconds left as Abston fouled out. Burch, who led all scorers with 17 points, missed the and-one free throw. But Lebanon never scored in the second overtime as the Hawks claimed the crown for the first time in their three-year history.
“It’s always sweet against a team that good,” said Allen after winning his fourth district in Wilson County after a few at Hillsboro. “The first game we played them they sort of manhandled us in the fourth quarter. And then we got up on them last game. This game was just crazy. It’s tournament basketball. I don’t know how we won but we figured out a way.”
Like the most recent regular-season meeting, Lebanon fell behind early. Brown’s 3-pointer beat the first-quarter buzzer to put the Hawks ahead 11-3.
Green Hill went up 15-3 early in the second before the Blue Devils battled back. A steal and layup by Dixon brought Lebanon to within 15-14. But the Hawks crested the surge and settled for a 19-16 halftime lead.
“We thought we had a pretty good plan against them,” Allen said. “We just kept fighting back and hitting big shots. It’s two of the better teams around.”
“I don’t know if we were tight,” McDowell said. “We missed a couple of layups early, missed some easy shots around the rim. They cause a lot of that.
“We made some plays down the stretch and then they made more. That’s why they got the gold and we got the silver.”
Lebanon finally caught the Hawks in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Jarred Hall, held to 12 points as Green Hill seemed to have found a formula for slowing the Blue Devils’ career scoring leader and Mr. Basketball finalist, scored for a 29-29 tie with 1:49 left.
That was the score going into the fourth and Harris hit a 3 from the wing 30 seconds into the period to put Lebanon ahead for the first time 32-29.
The Blue Devils built a 38-33 lead as they repeatedly turned back Green Hill attacks at the rim while Green Hill was hitting just half its 26 free-throw attempts for the night. But in the final seconds, the left Brown open on the perimeter two too many times.
“They’re hard to score on inside and we missed some easy shots, but we just kept coming back,” Allen said.
Kenny Ellis did all his scoring after halftime while Aaron Mattingly did most of his in the first half as each had 10 points for Green Hill. Brown’s three triples gave him nine while Welch scored seven, Harmon and Parker Overath two each and Jordan Lukins an overtime free throw as the Hawks improved to 22-7.
Dixon, who drained a pair of treys, joined Hall with 12 points apiece for Lebanon while Harris had all of his 11 after halftime and Abston 10. Bowling finished with four free throws, Galentine a third-period 3 and Engles a free throw but numerous rebounds as the Blue Devils dropped to 19-10.
Burch was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Brown and Kenny Ellis and Lebanon’s Hall and Landen Engles.
After taking a day to recover, both teams will host Region 5-4A games at 7 p.m. Saturday — Lebanon against Gallatin and Green Hill vs. Station Camp.
“It’s a shame anybody had to lose that game,” McDowell said. “We got to bounce back and not let that one turn into two.”
After Saturday, the tournament moves to Mt. Juliet on Tuesday where the Lebanon-Gallatin winner will face Wilson Central or Hendersonville while Green Hill meets the Beech-Cookeville survivor.
The finals are set for Thursday with both headed for the March 6 sectional. Lebanon and Green Hill, who will play in separate districts next season, could meet in the region championship game, and the state final for that matter. But neither can put the other out.
“It’s been a great rivalry the last couple of years,” McDowell said. “We’re going to continue to play so I’m sure it’ll carry over. They’ve got a really good team, a really good program.
“Coach Allen, we’ve been battling it out for 12 years since I’ve had the job (at LHS) and there’s nobody I respect more.”
Cookeville races past Wilson Central for third place
COOKEVILLE — Cookeville led from start to finish in a 59-37 win over Wilson Central to take third place in the District 9-4A tournament consolation game Tuesday.
The Cavaliers jumped to a 10-2 lead and were up 22-10 at the first-quarter break. Cookeville carried a 31-16 lead into halftime as the Cavs improved to 17-11.
Josh Heard was a load for Cookeville with 26 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Wilson Central slipped to 10-18 and was led by Austin Alexander’s 12 points. Towan Siler scored nine while Ike Boone finished with five, Ethan Thomas four, Myles Youngman a 3 and Skyler Cross and Triston Blackburn two apiece.
Thomas and Heard were named to the all-tournament team.
Both teams will be on the Region 5-4A road at 7 p.m. Friday. Wilson Central will travel to Hendersonville while Cookeville visits Beech. The winners will advance to next Tuesday’s semifinal at Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.