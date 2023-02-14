By DEMOCRAT STAFF
GALLATIN — Green Hill’s freshmen boys won the district championship for the second straight season as the Hawks completed a perfect season with a 73-44 win over Lebanon last week at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
GALLATIN — Green Hill’s freshmen boys won the district championship for the second straight season as the Hawks completed a perfect season with a 73-44 win over Lebanon last week at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Hawks soared to an 18-2 lead and never looked back as the Blue Devils dropped to a final 12-9.
“We played just about as bad as we could,” Lebanon coach Paul Tribble said. “All the shots that went in during the quarterfinal and semifinal didn’t go in that night.
“We came out really slow at the start of both halves, which you can’t do against good teams.”
L.J. Foster fired in three 3-pointers to lead Green Hill with 30 points while Jack McChurch’s 14 also included three triples. Auden Sadler scored 11 while Omeiza Daniyan added eight, Josh Brown a 3, Rocco Harmon and Maddox Berry two each and Jalen Searcy and Caleb Vallonnes a free throw apiece.
Terrell Searcy scored 10 to lead Lebanon while Marques Anglin added eight, John Binion seven; Evan Klemm, Jayden Cook and Dekevion Bass four each; Austin Harrison, Jajuan Stafford and Kevin Puhalo two apiece and Jack Greer a free throw.
Searcy and Anglin were named to the all-tournament team.
