FRANKLIN — Paxton Davidson scored 16 points Monday night as Green Hill’s boys opened the Cougar Classic with a 51-36 beating of Blackman at Centennial.
Davidson drained a pair of 3-pointers as Green Hill, which returned to Centennial to take on Rockvale on Tuesday, improved to 2-0.
The Hawks led 11-4 at the first-quarter break, 20-12 at halftime and 38-24 through three periods.
Jason Burch totaled 12 points in the post while Blake Stacey sank a pair of 3s on his way to 10. Mo Ruttlen racked up six points in the third quarter while Garrett Brown bagged a 3 and Jordan Lukins and Blaylin Austin two each.
Bad second quarter sinks Wilson Central girls
FRANKLIN — Franklin’s girls scored the first 21 points of the second quarter to take control and went on to defeat Wilson Central 58-32 Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats led 11-6 at the first-quarter break before Franklin turned it around to go up 27-11. The Lady Rebels, who sank eight 3-pointers for the game, went into halftime ahead 34-17 and were up 50-24 going into the fourth as they improved to 3-0 while Central slipped to 1-3.
Fadeyemi Okewusi led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Madeline Lee and Lillian Crutchfield each scored six, Jamey Ricketts and Akeley Thompson four apiece and Kiah Seay a free throw as Central swished 16 of 21 free throws.
Wilson Central is off until next Tuesday when Father Ryan comes to WCHS for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
John Greer Classic begins two-day run at LHS on FridayThe John Greer Thanksgiving Classic will have its annual two-day run at Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, utilizing the main Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court and, on occasion, the auxiliary gym.
Action tips off at 10:30 a.m. both days with seven games in Brandon Gym and two in the small gym.
Green Hill’s girls will tip off Friday’s action with a 10:30 a.m. game against Upperman. Both Mt. Juliet teams will play simultaneously — the boys against Brentwood on Gibbs Court and the girls vs. Independence in the side gym — at 1:30 p.m. Wilson Central’s boys will battle Independence at 4:30 in the main gym before Lebanon’s girls take on Dickson County at 6 and the boys battle Brainerd at 7:30.
Also Friday, Oakland’s girls will take on Page at noon. At 3, Westmoreland’s girls will face Loretto in the main gym while Dyersburg’s boys take on Franklin County in the small gym.
On Saturday, Mt. Juliet’s boys will open the day at 10:30 a.m. against Independence. Wilson Central’s boys will take on Dyersburg in the main gym at 1:30 while Mt. Juliet’s girls face Dickson County in the side gym. Green Hill’s girls will take on Loretto at 4:30 in the big gym. Lebanon’s girls will face Page at 6 and the boys will meet Franklin County in the 7:30 finale.
Also Saturday, two games are on tap at noon — Upperman girls vs. Independence in the main gym and Brainerd boys vs. Brentwood in the auxiliary court. Oakland’s girls will take on Westmoreland at 3 in the main gym.
