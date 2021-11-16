MT. JULIET — A rematch between the Columbia Central Lions and the Green Hill Hawks ended with a similar result but a more dramatic finish as the Hawks held on for a 21-17 home victory last Friday night in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The first meeting took place in early September, with the Hawks winning the Week 4 matchup 28-14. This time around, a trip to the quarterfinals was at stake. Columbia Central had not reached the quarterfinals since 2012 while Green Hill is in its inaugural playoff appearance.
On a rainy, chilly, windy November night, Green Hill received the opening kickoff after the Lions won the coin toss. A quick three-and-out forced the home team to punt less than two minutes into the contest.
Starting from their own 32, the Lions’ Wing-T offense established a consistent running attack on the first five plays of the drive before a long 41-yard pass from Luke Uselton to Quandrees Peete put Columbia Central in the red zone.
Losing 5 yards on the next play due to an exchange issue with the wet football, the Lions ultimately had to settle for a Max Patton 26-yard field goal. A drive that took over six minutes gave Columbia Central a 3-0 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter.
The second time out for the Green Hill offense was much more productive than the first. Two 12-yard runs by quarterback Cade Mahoney moved the chains twice on the drive as the Hawks utilized a balanced attack to move the ball into Lions territory.
On the 12th play of the drive, Mahoney fired a pass in the middle of the field to tight end Braiden Staten for a 14-yard touchdown reception, his fourth score of the season. Sam Crickmar added the extra point, giving Green Hill a 7-3 advantage a minute into the second quarter.
Both offenses went into a lull during the majority of the second quarter. A three-and-out by Columbia Central was followed by a Mahoney interception two plays later. Lions’ defensive back Q Martin tipped the pass to himself and returned the pick to midfield.
Even with the sudden change in possession and a first down on the first play of the drive, Columbia Central was unable to move any further on the Green Hill side of the field. Another Lions punt gave the Hawks the ball with five minutes left in the half.
A penalty to begin the drive, followed by a short run and then a sack put the Green Hill offense in a long third down. Trying to set up a screen to running back Brax Lamberth, Mahoney’s pass was intercepted by defensive end Malik Smith and returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
Perry Bowman, the holder for Columbia Central, was unable to handle the wet football on the PAT, leaving the score at 9-7 with 3:17 left in the first half.
After back-to-back turnovers, the Hawks’ offense was able to piece together a drive before the half. A Mahoney run for 10 yards and 8-yard receptions for Staten and wide receivers Ryan Holloran and Sean Aldridge led to a Mahoney 19-yard touchdown scramble with 10 seconds left in the half. Crickmar’s extra point gave Green Hill a 14-9 lead at halftime.
Columbia Central’s first drive of the second half was similar to its first offensive drive to begin the game. Running the ball on nine of the 11 plays on the drive, the Lions moved into Hawks territory. Facing a third and long, the Lions went to a spread formation, allowing Uselton to find Martin for a 24 yard touchdown.
Trying to make up for the unsuccessful PAT in the first half, the offense stayed on the field for a two-point conversion. Using play-action, Uselton faked the handoff and found tight end Jase Hoath all alone in the end zone.
With the score, the Lions retook the lead, 17-14.
Green Hill’s following possession turned out to be the game-winning score, an 11-play drive that featured the ground game nine times that took nearly five minutes off the clock. On third and goal from the 1-yard line, a give to Lamberth gave the running back his 14th touchdown on the season and the Hawks the lead. The extra point by Crickmar pushed the lead to 21-17.
Both teams traded three-and-outs on the next two possessions, which set up the drive of the game. With 10:24 left in the game, the Lions started from their own 20, needing a touchdown to take the lead.
Sticking with its wing-T formation, Columbia Central drove into Green Hill territory, never picking up more than 11 yards on a play during the drive. With a first down inside the Hawks’ 35-yard line, a short run, an incompletion and back-to-back sacks by the Green Hill defense turned the ball over on downs.
Needing just one first down to secure the victory, a short jet pitch by Mahoney to Kaleb Carver on third and 6 picked up 9 yards and helped Green Hill advance to the quarterfinals with an 11-1 record.
“Defensively, after giving up 40 last week, they came back ready to work and we answered the bell tonight,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “There’s some things to get corrected before next week, but the big thing is we have a next week.”
Green Hill’s defense allowed just 173 total yards of offense to Columbia Central and sacked Uselton four times on just 12 pass attempts. Offensively, Mahoney threw for 97 yards and rushed for 90s, contributing a touchdown both in the air and on the ground. Lamberth rushed for 48 yards and a score while Staten finished with 25 receiving yards and a touchdown.
The Region 5-5A champion Green Hill Hawks (11-1) will host the Region 6-5A champion Page Patriots (11-1) at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in the 5A quarterfinals.
