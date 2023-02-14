Hawks hold off MJ for 20th win

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s boys broke a first-quarter tie with eight straight points and held back repeated Mt. Juliet charges to claim a 20-win season and at least a tie for the District 9-4A regular-season championship with a 56-44 win on the Golden Bears’ Senior Night last Friday.
The teams played to a 6-6 draw at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. Green Hill then jumped to a 14-6 lead to begin the second behind five points from center Jason Burch.
An 8-0 Mt. Juliet run brought the Golden Bears to within 24-20 before a free throw gave Green Hill a five-point halftime lead.
The Bears kept battling in the third quarter, getting to within two points on several occasions before Green Hill opened a 38-31 lead going into the fourth where the Hawks pulled away to their first regular-season district title.
Whether the Hawks get the No. 1 seed was dependent on Lebanon’s game at Cookeville last night. A Blue Devil victory would necessitate a coin toss at today’s district meeting. Otherwise, Green Hill will be the top seed and LHS No. 2 at the tournament this weekend at Cookeville.
Kenny Ellis led Green Hill with 21 points while Burch scored 17. Antjuan Welch added eight of his nine in the second half while Garrett Brown had all of his five in the third quarter and Rex Harmon his four in the fourth as the Hawks concluded a 20-7 regular season, 7-1 in the district. It is Green Hill’s second 20-win season in the school’s three years of existence.
“We won 20 games tonight, which is always a big deal,” Hawks coach Troy Allen said. “What a gritty bunch of kids that practice hard, play hard, represent Green Hill the right way.
“We made plays when we had to.”
“We felt like everytime we got within one basket, we would go two or three straight possessions where we’d make mistakes,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “Credit to them. They thrive on your mistakes.
“It wasn’t an effort thing. It was an execution thing. We’re not done.”
Osize Daniyan and Caronne Goree each tossed in 12 points for Mt. Juliet while Eric Williams scored six; Braxton Corey, Ashton Kirkendoll and Kam Kupchik three apiece; Isaiah Campas, John Lloyd and Dylan Work two each and Jon’Mikael Crudup a free throw as the Bears fell to 13-14, 2-5 going into last night’s rescheduled game against visiting Wilson Central, which is now MJ’s finale.
Mt. Juliet needed a win and a Lebanon win last night plus a favorable coin toss to climb to third in the district and avoid Thursday’s elimination game. Otherwise, the Bears would face Wilson Central again for the right to face No. 1 Green Hill or Lebanon in Saturday’s semifinal. Thursday’s winner will also advance to the Region 5-4A tournament.
late free throws lift Lebanon past OaklandJarred Hall hit two free throws with 16 seconds left last Friday night to give host Lebanon the lead before the Blue Devils sweated out a missed 3-pointer by Oakland at the buzzer to win Senior Night 53-52 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The former rivals played a game worthy of the old District 7-AAA battles of yesteryear. Oakland led 12-10 at the first-quarter break and 27-26 at halftime before the Blue Devils dominated the third 17-5 to open a 43-32 lead with eight minutes left.
The Patriots controlled the fourth 20-10 until Hall hit his late free throws to give him 25 for the night.
Wyatt Bowling added 11, including seven during the third period when Hall had eight to fuel Lebanon’s surge. Caden Baird scored seven points, Chaseton Dixon four and Avery Harris, Landen Engles and Aidan Donald two each as the Blue Devils improved to 18-8 for the season going into last night’s rescheduled trip to Cookeville with a chance to snare a share of the District 9-4A regular-season championship with Green Hill, which would force a coin flip during today’s district meeting.
Regardless, Lebanon will play in Saturday’s district semifinals, also at Cookeville, and advance to the Region 5-4A tournament.
Brady Burchard’s 17 points paced the Patriots.
Hall’s Lebanon-record point total moved to 1,678, passing Friendship Christian’s Chris Cardwell (1987-90) by one point for sixth place on Wilson County’s scoring list going into last night with a good chance of going past 1,700 at Cookeville. His next target is Friendship scoring king Adam Tomlinson’s 1,755 (1999-2003).
Friendship finishes fourth in districtsDONELSON — Friendship Christian’s boys finished fourth in the District 4-IIA tournament over the weekend.
The Commanders lost to Clarksville Academy 68-46 in the third-place game last Saturday after falling to top-seeded Goodpasture 80-46 in last Friday’s semifinals, both at Donelson Christian.
Friendship fell to 14-17 and will travel to Bell Buckle to take on District 3 champion Webb at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Middle Region elimination game. The winner will advance to two games at Goodpasture to finish up the regional and also clinch a berth in the State XII tournament, Division II’s version of the sectional in which 12 teams will be trimmed to four to advance to the state tournament at Tennessee Tech.
