Hawks hold off MJ for 20th win

Green Hill guard Kenny Ellis drives past Mt. Juliet’s Chad Marudas (3) for a third-quarter basket as Golden Bear defender Isaiah Campos closes in.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s boys broke a first-quarter tie with eight straight points and held back repeated Mt. Juliet charges to claim a 20-win season and at least a tie for the District 9-4A regular-season championship with a 56-44 win on the Golden Bears’ Senior Night last Friday.

The teams played to a 6-6 draw at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. Green Hill then jumped to a 14-6 lead to begin the second behind five points from center Jason Burch.

