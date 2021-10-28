HENDERSONVILLE — Battling wet conditions, Wilson Central’s girls and Atticus Simon as well as Green Hill’s boys, Lebanon’s Todd Gonzalez, Mt. Juliet’s Kasey Quezada and the Lady Hawks’ Lindsey Armstrong qualified for the state cross country meet Monday during the Region 5-AAA meet at Sanders Ferry Park.
The Lady Wildcats finished second as they qualified for their third straight state meet. Caroline Irvin finished fifth in 20:29, followed by senior Makenna Merkley sixth in 20:41. Aubrey Katzenmiller was 15th in 21:23. Olivia Gessford and Hailey Dobson finished 30th and 31st, respectively, with times of 22:48 and 22:49.
Carleigh Hughes was 39th in 23:56, followed by senior Haven Thompson 40th in 24:09.
Green Hill finished second in the boys’ race as sophomore Spencer Hyde finished second in 16:44. Keaton Crumby was ninth in 17:36, Kaden Jenkins 10th in 17:40, Kevin Yassa 13th in 17:44, Joseph Abbott 15th in 17:52 and Ethan Garcia 16th in 17:54.
Simon was seventh in 17:42. Gonzalez finished in the top 25 with a time of 18:26. Wilson Central freshman Noah Smith just missed qualifying with a time of 18:32.
Quezada finished eighth in 20:47 while Armstrong was 12th in 21:17. Lady Hawk freshman Elyssa Henderberg just missed the cut with a time of 21:43.
The top three teams and five individuals not on those teams qualified for the state, which will be at Sanders Ferry for the second straight year next Thursday with the AAA girls’ race going off at noon and the boys at 12:50 p.m.
The Blue Devils, who finished ninth, closed their season with solid runs from seniors Neil Nelson, Bryson Glover, Judah Bender and Jeremy Taylor.
Lebanon’s girls finished sixth in the region meet.
The Lady Devils’ Kerigan Gill finished 18th in 21:57 while Ansley McNutt rounded out the top 25 with a 22:19.
For the Wildcats, Braden Huynh finished in 19:13, Jude Wilt 19:18 and Seth Stride 19:20, Brayden Kirby 19:55 and Nathan Cornelison 20:22.
