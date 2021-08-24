Hawks lose roller-coaster game 29-21

MT. JULIET — There were two places to find a roller coaster in Wilson County on Friday night: the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair and Green Hill High School, where the Siegel Stars defeated the Green Hill Hawks, 29-21.
Behind a strong running game, rotating quarterbacks and capitalizing on two Green Hill mishaps, Siegel came away with its first win since November 1, 2019.
The victory gave second-year head coach Adam Renshaw his first win with the school and also served as the first season opening win for the program since 2017.
“I feel like they capitalized on two or three opportunities that they were given,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “Just a little too many mistakes and in 6A football, you can’t have those.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Stars put the first points on the scoreboard. A drive that took 5:20 off the clock resulted in an AJ Florence 26-yard field goal that gave Siegel a 3-0 lead.
A Green Hill three-and-out was followed by an eight-play, 81-yard drive that came to an end when running back Cory Sims scored from 5 yards out. The PAT from Florence gave Siegel a 10-0 advantage..
Third time with possession was the charm for the Hawks. On the first play of the drive, wide receiver Kaleb Carver took a double reverse, weaved his way through Stars defenders and found the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown. A Sam Crickmar extra point made the score 10-7 with 4:24 left in the second quarter.
Trying to capitalize on an interception before the half, the Hawks made their way into the red zone. Looking to tie the game or even take the lead, Green Hill was unable to do either.
With 20 seconds left in the half, Siegel cornerback Jaylen Thompson intercepted a Cade Mahoney pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. A blocked extra point sent the Stars into the halftime locker room with a 16-7 lead.
Following three-and-outs by both teams to begin the second half, Green Hill put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive, which was capped off with Mahoney finding Carver for a 5-yard touchdown. Crickmar’s extra point drew the Hawks within two, 16-14.
On the next drive, a muffed fair catch by Carver placed the Stars offense on the Green Hill 10-yard line. Yet again, the Green Hill defense found a way to get off the field, as a pass from Siegel quarterback Thomas Santel fell incomplete on fourth and goal.
Starting from their own 4-yard line, the Hawks used an eight-play drive to take their first lead of the night. Picking up a low snap, Mahoney had his pass tipped, but it was Carver who caught the wobbly pass and raced 21 yards into the end zone for his third score of the night. The Crickmar PAT made the score 21-16 with 10:16 to play.
Siegel took control of the game a few drives later with a commanding drive. Taking nearly five minutes off the clock, the Stars retook the lead on a 2-yard run by Sims, his second touchdown of the game. An unsuccessful two-point conversion gave Siegel just a one-point lead, 22-21.
The Hawks failed to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession and saw a snap sail over Crickmar’s head on fourth down. The Stars took over at the Green Hill 1-yard line and scored on the following play with a run by Braden Kaiser. Boko Nannemann added the extra point, making the score 29-21 with 2:21 left.
On their final drive of the night, Green Hill moved into Siegel territory, but turned it over on downs with eight seconds remaining.
“I feel like we are starting to lay the foundation of what our program is,” said Crouch. “We are a young program and still learning some things on Friday nights.”
Mahoney finished the night 17-of-27 passing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Brax Lamberth had 87 yards rushing while Carver led all Green Hill receivers with eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. With the score on the ground, Carver became the first to score three touchdowns in a game for Green Hill.
Siegel (1-0) travels to LaVergne this coming Friday while Green Hill (0-1) hits the road for the first time this season to play at Kenwood in Clarksville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
