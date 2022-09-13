Hawks outlast Columbia 30-19

Green Hill running back Brax Lamberth ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks’ win at Columbia.

 ELLE FLANNERY • for the Democrat

COLUMBIA — A 30-19 win over Columbia Central last Friday made Green Hill’s visit to Lindsey Nelson Stadium well worth the trip to Maury County.

These two teams are familiar opponents, meeting twice in Mt. Juliet in 2021. Green Hill won both meetings, with the second victory propelling the Hawks to the 5A quarterfinals.

