Hawks outlast Columbia 30-19

COLUMBIA — A 30-19 win over Columbia Central last Friday made Green Hill’s visit to Lindsey Nelson Stadium well worth the trip to Maury County.
These two teams are familiar opponents, meeting twice in Mt. Juliet in 2021. Green Hill won both meetings, with the second victory propelling the Hawks to the 5A quarterfinals.
The third meeting between the Hawks and the Lions began with both teams swapping punts. Momentum swung quickly on Green Hill’s second possession when quarterback Cade Mahoney’s pass was intercepted by Columbia Central’s Adrien Hidalgo and returned to the Green Hill 5-yard line.
Needing only two plays to put the first points of the night on the scoreboard, running back Kayden McCoy carried the ball into the end zone for a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Maxim Patton’s extra point gave the Lions a seven-point lead with 3:32 to play in the opening quarter.
A nice kickoff return by Kaleb Carver gave the Hawks great starting field position at the Columbia Central 42-yard line. Carver quickly improved field position even more with a 41-yard reception on a 3rd-and-10 pass from Mahoney. Junior running back Niko Duffie finished the drive on the next play with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. A Sam Crickmar PAT tied the game late in the first quarter.
After having to only travel 5 yards on their first scoring drive, the Lions pieced together a drive that showcased the running game. An eight-play, 70-yard drive, which consisted of eight consecutive runs, ended with another McCoy 3-yard rushing touchdown. The snap on the point-after attempt was mishandled, keeping the score at 13-7 with 10:37 left in the first half.
Having just watched the Lions march down the field to take the lead, the Hawks followed suit with an eight-play scoring drive of their own. Mahoney lobbed a 13-yard touchdown pass to 6-6 tight end Braiden Staten to cap off an 82-yard drive. The Hawks took their first lead of the evening at 14-13 with Crickmar’s extra point with 6:37 left in the second quarter.
Four consecutive scoring drives were followed by three possessions that ended with punts. The final punt in this sequence was booted away by Columbia Central inside their own five and was returned by Carver to the Lions’ 29-yard line. A few quick passes moved the Hawks into field goal range where Crickmar would extend Green Hill’s lead to 17-13 on a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Green Hill’s defense picked up where it left off in the first half, forcing a quick three-and-out to begin the third quarter, but the Hawks’ offense would be pinned deep after Columbia Central’s punt trickled inside the 10.
With a four-point lead, the Hawks began to mount a drive thanks to the running back duo of Brax Lamberth and Duffie. Run after run, Green Hill moved into Columbia Central territory at the halfway point of the third quarter.
On the seventh snap of the drive, a big run by Lamberth came to a halt when a Lion defender stripped the ball from the senior’s hands and jumped on the loose football.
After a sudden change of possession, the Lions used their Wing-T offense to slowly move the ball down the field. Taking nearly seven minutes off the clock and moving into the fourth quarter, McCoy found the end zone from a yard out for his third touchdown run of the night. The lead stayed at 19-17 after Patton’s PAT was blocked with 11:21 remaining in the game.
Trailing by two, Green Hill went right back to Lamberth and Duffie. A tired Columbia Central defense saw the Hawks advance closer and closer to its end zone until Lamberth muscled his way in from 2 yards out. Attempting to take a six-point lead, a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 23-19 with 6:19 to play.
The Lions started the following drive at midfield thanks to a long kickoff return, but Columbia Central was unable to get anything going. Having forced its third three-and-out of the night, Green Hill got the ball right back with the Lions downing a punt at the Hawks’ 10-yard line.
Possessing a four-point lead and the football, Green Hill relied on the backs in the backfield to put away the game. Covering 90 yards in less than three minutes, the sixth straight run play on the drive resulted in Lamberth sprinting down the visitor’s sideline for a 22 yard touchdown. Another Crickmar extra point pushed the lead to 30-19 with 1:38 left.
One final possession for the Lions resulted in a quick four-and-out, which was followed by the victory formation for the Green Hill offense.
“We showcased perseverance,” said Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch. “This win tonight was our kids fighting and battling for one another.”
Lamberth led the way for Green Hill on the ground with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, followed by Duffie’s 73 yards on nine attempts. Mahoney finished 9-of-17 passing for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Carver led all Hawks in receiving with 49 yards on three receptions.
Green Hill (3-1), which broke into the Associated Press 5A poll at No. 9 yesterday, returns home this week for homecoming and Region 5-5A matchup with Hillsboro while Columbia Central (1-3) travels to Nolensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.