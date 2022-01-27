Hawks put Bears away in fourth behind Burch

MT. JULIET — Green Hill’s boys fell out of the Associated Press top 10 poll this week, but the Hawks were still expected to dominate host Mt. Juliet in Tuesday’s city battle.
The Hawks never trailed and ultimately prevailed 50-35, but it was not easy as the Golden Bears had a couple of chances to tie and/or even take the lead during the third quarter, trailing just 27-26 going into the fourth.
Green Hill led 6-0 at the end of a grind-it-out first quarter and scored the last six points of the second to open an 18-11 halftime lead. The Golden Bears battled back to within 25-24 after missing a free throw with just over two minutes left in the third.
The Hawks decided the matter with a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter to go up 39-26.
Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake was Green Hill coach Troy Allen’s assistant while Allen was at Mt. Juliet and runs much of Allen’s system.
“He does a great job with them defensively,” Allen said of Drake. “They were ready to play. It was a huge game for them, and for us, too.
“They started knocking down a couple of shots and got a little momentum. We just didn’t handle ourselves really well in the second quarter.”
A blowout loss at Lebanon last Friday had Drake to have a heart-to-heart with the Golden Bears before the Hawks came in.
“I kind of challenged our pride and who we played for,” Drake said. “That was one of the first nights I didn’t feel like we competed.
“We played hard tonight. We had a few things go sideway at times. They’re such a good team and so-well coached you can’t have those mistakes.”
Green Hill went to Jason Burch inside and the big junior scored all but one of his 17 points after halftime as Mt. Juliet didn’t have an answer when Burch got the ball in a position to use the glass.
“We were supposed to do that from the start,” Allen said. “He got in a little foul trouble and we weren’t able to go inside. We made some bad decisions. We shot some bad shots early. Our whole game plan was to get the ball in the paint. It took about 45 minutes before we started figuring it out. Once we did, we were in good shape.”
“Burch is such a good player,” Drake said. “What’s so hard about them is Jason’s in on the post and you got Paxton (Davidson) and Mo (Ruttlen) out on the perimeter, it’s hard to help off of those guys ‘cause you got shooters around. I was proud of our bigs. They battled, they battled, they battled. The kid’s a good player. He’s going to be a really good college player one day, too. He got us a little bit tonight. We’ll have to rebound the next time.”
Davidson dropped in 13 points and Blake Stacey 10. Ruttlen added eight, capped by a punctuation slam for the game’s final points. Garrett Brown bottomed out a couple of fourth-quarter free throws as Green Hill improved to 16-3 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-4A.
Griffin Throneberry threw in three 3-pointers for most of his 12 points to lead Mt. Juliet before a technical foul in the fourth was also his fifth personal. Keion Irby swished a pair of triples on his way to 10 while Braxton Corey and Isaiah Campas each finished with four, Carone Goree three and Zion Sanders two.
Green Hill will host Cookeville on Friday night while Mt. Juliet takes a bye in preparation for next Tuesday’s trip to Wilson Central.
Goodpasture gets payback on Friendship
After absorbing a buzzer-beating loss to Friendship at home earlier this month, Goodpasture dominated the Commanders from the start in Tuesday’s rematch at the Bay Family Sportsplex as the No. 2 Cougars caged No. 3 FCS 56-38.
The Cougars led 20-6 at the first-quarter break and 31-15 at halftime. Friendship trimmed the margin to 45-37 going into the fourth before slipping to 16-6 for the season and 8-2 in District 4-IIA.
Jayden Jones had 11 points in the first quarter and seven in the fourth for a game-high 18 for Goodpasture. Jack Carter sank 7 of 11 free throws on his way to 13 and King Keary collected 10 as the Cougars climbed to 16-4, 7-1.
Hayden Potts put in 5 of 6 free throws to lead Friendship with 12 points while Riggs Rowe racked up nine, Dillon Turner and Colby Jones seven each and Max Duckwiler a 3-pointer.
Friendship will look to bounce back tonight at Ezell-Harding.
Watertown falls to CascadeWATERTOWN — Watertown dropped a 60-38 decision to Cascade on Monday night.
The Champions led 18-8 at the first-quarter break, 32-17 at halftime and 41-27 through three periods.
Chance Brown buried three 3-pointers, including two in the second quarter, in leading Cascade’s balanced scoring with 13 points. Lucas Claxton connected on a pair of 3s for half of his 12 while Justis Carter canned 5 of 6 free throws on his way to 11.
K.J. Wood led Watertown with 11 points while Trent Spradlin scored 10. J.J. Goodall finished with five points, Jackson Thomas four and Brady Raines, Ian Fryer, Chase McConnell and Marcus Reynolds two each.
Watertown is scheduled to return to District 6-2A action today when the Purple Tigers host Westmoreland.
