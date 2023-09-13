Hawks rally in second half to overtake Wildcats 27-20

MT. JULIET — Two Wilson County teams looked to remain unbeaten and start the Region 4-6A season in the win column clashed on the Hill on Friday night.
After Wilson Central controlled the ground game in the first half to take a touchdown lead into intermission, Green Hill took to the air in the second and went to 3-0 against the Wildcats with a 27-20 win.
Sophomore Kannon Burroughs, a week after setting the 4-year-old school’s single-game passing yardage record, put up more good numbers by hitting 13 of 24 passes for 233 yards. He opened the game by hitting a wide-open Aaron Mattingly for a 55-yard touchdown and gave the Hawks the lead for good when he threw a screen to Mattingly, who sprinted down the left sideline and left Wildcat defenders in the artificial turf for a 52-yard touchdown just over four minutes into the fourth to snap a 13-13 tie.
Burroughs then threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Brayden Jones on a seam route as Jones resembled the previous Hawk receiver to wear No. 11, the graduated Sean Aldridge, giving Green Hill a two-touchdown lead.
“They’re good friends, so (Jones) wanted to keep that receiver tradition,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said.
Wilson Central, which hadn’t done much offensively during the second half to that point, moved downfield on the passing of Gavin Mayfield, who returned to the lineup after being out since Week 1 with an injury. His 31-yard jump ball pass to JuJu Davis on the 3-yard line set up a first-and-goal touchdown run by Antuan McKethan, who reached 101 yards on the play, which was his 22nd carry of the night, with just over two minutes to play.
But sophomore Luke Partin caught the onside kick and Green Hill ran out the clock.
McKethan had 88 yards in the first half which began with a fumble on the game’s opening play, recovered by defensive end Brayden Blakoll. Burroughs faked a handoff to Niko Duffie on the next play and threw to Mattingly. The two-point run failed to leave Green Hill with a 6-0 lead.
But McKethan ran the ball all five plays of the next drive which ended with his 36-yard score. Jacob Almond’s extra point sent Central to a 7-6 edge.
Green Hill drove the ball to inside the Wilson Central 20 before being stuffed on fourth down.
Each team punted before Central moved 89 yards. The final 46 came when Mayfield threw a screen to Ethan Kimes, who ran over defenders on his way down the sideline 46 yards for a touchdown. A high snap on the extra point led to a two-point run attempt which failed, leaving the Wildcats with a 13-6 lead five minutes before halftime.
Green Hill drove inside the Wilson Central 10 before Burroughs’ fourth-down pass to a sliding Mattingly in the end zone hit the turf in the final minute.
“Ben’s doing a phenomenal job over there,” Crouch said of his former offensive coordinator, Ben Kuhn, in his first year as Central’s head coach. “They’ve got a really, really good staff. They’re well coached. They battled us. They fought us.
“They do a good job of bend, don’t break... We played complimentary ball. But (McKethan’s) a great running back. He’s got a great offensive line. Anytime you have a really good coach with (Josh) Knipfel and Ben running the offensive line, you’re going to have some holes up front.”
The Hawks took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Central 8. Burroughs whipped a short pass to Nick Owens Jr., who fought his way to the goal line and stuck the ball into the end zone air space to pull Green Hill into a 13-13 tie.
Wilson Central drove in an attempt to reclaim the lead. A 35-yard end-around pass by Josh Lechner, who played quarterback during Mayfield’s absence, to Davis on fourth down moved the ball to the Green Hill 8. But an exchange of personal fouls on both teams helped stall the drive. An attempted 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter didn’t work as holder Caden Webber took off with the ball after fielding a high snap.
“That kind of killed our momentum,” Kuhn said of the offsetting personal fouls. “And it just unraveled a little bit from there and by the time we got it back on track, it was just a little bit too late.”
But Green Hill fumbled on the next play with Corey Tyus recovering for the Wildcats at the 27. But the Hawks’ defense gained as many yards as the offense had hoped to, throwing Central for 15 yards in losses during the three-down series, forcing the visitors to punt. That led to Green Hill’s go-ahead score.
“Ultimately, we were able to make a couple of plays here or there,” Crouch said. “A timely turnover led to some points. JuJu made a play down there at the end. But the second half we held them to no points until that last drive.
“I was really proud of how we played defensively. Ultimately, that’s what Wilson County football is. There was a great student section on both sides. A great football game. I think Wilson County won tonight.”
“It was a fun atmosphere,” Kuhn said. “Wilson County football is improving every single year. It was fun to see. Obviously, we came up short, but I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. They fought hard through a lot of adversity. To play a team like this this close, I’m excited.”
Mayfield completed 5 of 11 passes for 116 yards with several drops in his return to the lineup.
“He was cleared by the doctors this week,” Kuhn said of the junior QB. “He practiced all week. He looked really good. We’re just going to keep building back and do more and more stuff with him.
“We knew when he got hurt it was probably a two- or three-week thing. He’s been doing rehab. Our trainer, Cale (Yarbrough), has done an amazing job getting that kid back healthy.”
Mattingly had four catches for 119 yards.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Crouch said of the 6-foot-5 Mattingly. “He takes advantage of some of the opportunities we give him. That screen he took to the house just outrunning everybody, it was special to see from him.
“They had two or three guys devoted to him during the game and that opened it up for Dallas Jackson. Opened it up for Braden Jones down a seam route on fourth down.”
This game began a rush of round-robin games involving Wilson County’s four 6A schools for all but two of the final seven weeks of the season, including the Oct. 6 bye week. Green Hill will make its first official trip to Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium next Friday for the Hawks’ first meeting with the Blue Devils. The teams have met in 7-on-7 passing leagues during the summer. Wilson Central will step out of the region next week as Shelbyville visits Wildcat Stadium. Both kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
