Hawks rally in second half to overtake Wildcats 27-20

Green Hill receiver Brayden Jones races Wilson Central defensive back Corey Tyus to the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown catch and run for a two-touchdown Hawks lead during the fourth quarter.

 BOBBY REYNOLDS • For the Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Two Wilson County teams looked to remain unbeaten and start the Region 4-6A season in the win column clashed on the Hill on Friday night.

After Wilson Central controlled the ground game in the first half to take a touchdown lead into intermission, Green Hill took to the air in the second and went to 3-0 against the Wildcats with a 27-20 win.

