Hawks snatch another victory in final minute

Green Hill rallies from two-TD deficit in last 6:53
MT. JULIET — Trailing 21-7 in the fourth quarter, Green Hill scored 15 unanswered points to come from behind in dramatic fashion and defeat the East Nashville Eagles for a homecoming victory 22-21 last Friday night.
Down 21-14, cornerback David Childress recovered a fumble on an East Nashville fourth-and-goal attempt. The Hawks took over on offense at their own 2-yard line with 1:53 to play and needing a touchdown.
A 14-yard run by Brax Lamberth, a 9-yard run by quarterback Cade Mahoney and a 15-yard penalty on the Eagles placed the Green Hill offense near midfield with about a minute left. Mahoney fired deep downfield for receiver Sean Aldridge, who hauled in the 35-yard pass.
Three plays later, on third and two from the East Nashville 16-yard line, Mahoney rolled right and found Ryan Holloran all alone in the back of the end zone.
“The cornerback saw Cade roll out and he left me all alone,” said Holloran, who made his first reception of the season on the touchdown play. “Cade delivered the ball perfectly and all I had to do was catch it.”
Within a point of tying the game, head coach Josh Crouch kept the offense on the field to go for two. With an empty backfield, Mahoney took the snap and scrambled upfield across the goal line, giving Green Hill its first lead of the game with 39 seconds left. Sophomore Gabe March intercepted East Nashville quarterback Zack Beard’s pass to seal the victory.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” said Crouch. “We were down two scores with six minutes left and on the sideline, all the coaches were saying, ‘We have been here before.’ ”
The Hawks had been there before. Two weeks earlier, Green Hill trailed at Hillsboro by two possessions late in the game. Scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the final one with 18 seconds left in the game, a two-point conversion gave the Hawks a 21-20 region victory.
For as thrilling and exciting as the end of the game was, the same could not be said about the beginning of the game. Both teams had two possessions in the first quarter, with East Nashville turning it over on downs twice, while the Hawks turned it over on downs and punted.
Green Hill found a rhythm on offense in the second quarter, driving inside the East Nashville 10-yard line. A drive that nearly took seven minutes ended when Mahoney was hit from behind and lost the ball, which was recovered by the Eagles.
That started a string of turnovers, as two plays later, Beard’s deep pass was picked off by Childress. On the first snap of the drive for Green Hill, Mahoney connected with Kaleb Carver for a nice gain. But Carver fumbled the ball as he was being tackled. East Nashville’s Elijah Usher scooped up the loose ball and returned it to the Green Hill 35.
Following three turnovers in the span of four plays, the Eagles turned the turnover into points with a 3-ard touchdown pass from Beard to Frank Gordon. Sam Lainez’s PAT was no good, sending East Nashville into halftime with a six-point lead.
Beard recorded his second touchdown pass of the night in the middle of the third quarter when he connected with Bobby Joyner on a long fourth-and-goal play from the 21-yard line. Amarion Ford ran the two point conversion across the goal line, giving the Eagles a 14-0 lead.
Green Hill’s offense had moved the ball, but not into the end zone. That changed late in the third quarter as Lamberth finished off an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. A Sam Crickmar extra point drew the Hawks within a single score with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
Just when Green Hill had some momentum, the Eagles took it right back. A 12-play, 85-yard drive that took six and a half minutes off the clock helped East Nashville retake a two-score lead with Ford’s 14-yard run for six points. Lainez’s point after was good, making the score 21-7 with 6:53 left in the game.
Needing to score quickly, that is exactly what the Hawks did, moving 51 yards in just over a minute and a half. Lamberth scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run behind the right side of his offensive line.
Crickmar’s extra point made it a seven point game once again, 21-14 with 5:17 remaining.
Trying to steal a possession, Crickmar attempted an onside kick, but the ball ended up out of bounds, giving the Eagles possession around midfield. This drive took East Nashville near the goal line. But a fumble recovered by Green Hill set up the eventual 98-yard drive that led to the go-ahead touchdown and two-oint conversion.
“I’m excited to see our kids get into tough situations because we are going to be faced with some adversity,” said Crouch. “It’s good to see that our kids continue to fight.”
Mahoney finished 16-of-25 for 186 yards and a touchdown. Lamberth’s 21 carries were good for 129 yards and two scores. The leading receiver for Green Hill was Aldridge, who ended the night with six receptions for 110 yards, a yard shy of his season total entering the night.
Green Hill (6-1) returns to Region 5-5A play as they host Hunters Lane at 7 p.m. this coming Friday, while East Nashville (4-3) travels to take on Maplewood, a Region 5-3A opponent.
