MT. JULIET — The Hawks are king of the hill, and not just the one they call home.
Green Hill, in just its 19th game, sits atop Region 5-5A as the league champions after a stunning knockout of visiting Station Camp 48-0 before a partying Hawks Nation on the Hill last Friday night.
What was expected to be a four-quarter heavyweight fight turned into an early knockdown where, if there had been boxing judges, the Bison would have been down by a 10-count.
The Hawks’ offensive line blew open gaping holes as Green Hill jumped to a 10-0 first-quarter lead and doubled it to 20-zip by halftime. And instead of letting up, the Hawks piled on more punches until they took the title.
“We knew we had to be physical tonight,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said after his second victory water dousing of the season. “They were physical on everybody they had played and we knew we had to match that.
“We came out a little hot. We were ready. We were at home with a bye week, an extra week to prepare. Our kids did everything they were supposed to do. They did the right things. We had five days off. They came back on Monday and did it. It was fun. It’s fun to be part of this.”
This win alone probably made them champions by virtue of a deep tiebreaker. But when Hillsboro knocked off Mt. Juliet 13-7, it took all the calculations away as Green Hill has the tiebreaker over Station Camp and an insurmountable two-game lead on Mt. Juliet going into the inaugural battle of MJ at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at the Golden Bears’ Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
But on this night in northwest Mt. Juliet, it was all-Hawks, starting with Sam Crickmar’s 22-yard field goal in the game’s first possession.
Bruising running back Brax Lamberth rumbled for 142 yards on 20 carries, capped by a 12-yard touchdown on his final tote. But after setting the tone, he left with a hand injury. His replacement, Niko Duffie, took the ball 29 yards past the right pylon for a 10-0 lead.
Quarterback Cade Mahoney hit 12 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, starting with a screen pass which Kaleb Carver took 46 yards down the Station Camp sideline for a touchdown.
Station Camp quarterback Parker Brown was 0-for-the first half passing. His final toss was intercepted by David Childress, which was converted into Crickmar’s 27-yard field goal to end the first half.
After forcing a Station Camp punt to open the second half, Lamberth raced 67 yards for an apparent touchdown, only to have it called back by a holding penalty which enraged the Hawks offensive coaches. On the next play, they called for a double handoff in which Lamberth gave the ball to Carver, who swept 76 yards down the left sideline for a 27-zip lead.
Lamberth’s touchdown that did count made it 34-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Green Hill wasn’t through, yet. With the ball on the Hawks’ 8-yard line, Mahoney dropped back to his goal line and launched a bomb which Carver caught behind the secondary at midfield and raced unchallenged for what is likely a school-record 92-yard scoring play. Carver finished the night with four catches for 138 yards and two scores.
Station Camp was penalized 5 yards for the ensuing kickoff. Crickmar’s pooch kick was recovered by Green Hill’s Anthony Kilmon at the Bison 18, from where Mahoney hit Sean Aldridge in the right side of the end zone for the final score with nine minutes remaining as the Hawks improved to 8-1 for the season.
While Green Hill was piling up 512 yards of offense and 17 first downs, Station Camp was held to 132 total yards and moved the sticks seven times as the Bison lost for the second straight week after a 7-0 start. The shutout was the first in Green Hill history.
But those numbers didn’t matter to Hawks Nation. The only number which did was 1, which is where Green Hill will be seeded for its first playoff game in less than two weeks.
“Man, it’s electric,” Crouch said of the atmosphere. “I think this place is going to be phenomenal when we host a playoff game out here. Our faculty, our administration, our staff, our student section was all the way filled. We actually widened the student section so we could get more people in here tonight.”
Green Hill 48, Station Camp 0
Station Camp | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
Green Hill | 10 | 10 | 14 | 14—48
First quarter
Green Hill—Sam Crickmar 22 FG, 9:33.
Green Hill—Niko Duffie 29 run (Crickmar kick), 5:38.
Second quarter
Green Hill—Kaleb Carver 46 pass from Cade Mahoney (Crickmar kick), 3:51.
Green Hill—Crickmar 27 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
Green Hill—Carver 76 run (Crickmar kick), 10:13.
Green Hill—Brax Lamberth 12 run (Crickmar kick), 1:43.
Fourth quarter
Green Hill—Carver 92 pass from Mahoney (Crickmar kick), 10:10.
Green Hill—Sean Aldridge 18 pass (Crickmar kick), 9:00.
Team statistics
| SC | GH
First downs | 6 | 17
—Rushing | 6 | 11
—Passing | 1 | 6
—Penalty | 0 | 0
Rushes-yards | 35-101 | 33-289
Passing yards | 31 | 223
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-17-2 | 12-17-0
Penalties-yards | 4-30 | 8-66
Lost fumbles | 1 | 1
Punts-avg. | 4-32.5 | 1-25.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Station Camp: Luke Dickens 14-65, Cooper Green 5-16, Parker Brown 7-(18), Robert Bogus 6-31, Conner Kemp 2-2, Blake Lancaster 1-5. Green Hill: Niko Duffie 2-40, Cade Mahoney 4-6, Kaleb Carver 1-76, Brax Lamberth 20-142, Levi Irby 1-2, Lamar Wade 2-11, Jake Thompson 1-13, Ethan Choate 1-1, Thatcher Davis 1-(-2).
PASSING—Station Camp: Blake Lancaster 0-1-0—0, Parker Brown 4-16-2—31. Green Hill: Cade Mahoney 12-17-0—223.
RECEIVING—Station Camp: Aden Murray 3-28, Conner Kemp 1-3. Green Hill: Kaleb Carver 4-138, Sean Aldridge 4-65, Aiden Greer 1-8, Brax Lamberth, Fredwon Dixon 1-8, Braiden Staten 1-4.
