Hawks surge past Bears with 13-1 run

MT. JULIET — The greater Mt. Juliet community, with two high schools where one once unified the area, got together for a family reunion Tuesday night and were treated to a intense basketball game between Mt. Juliet and host Green Hill as the Hawks followed a Senior Night celebration with a 54-46 win before a packed house.
After an 8-2 start by Green Hill, the Golden Bears battled back and the neighbors battled tooth and nail until the final two minutes of the third quarter when the Hawks began a 13-1 run to turn a 29-29 tie into a 42-30 cushion a few minutes into the fourth.
Center Jason Burch, one of six seniors and the odd man out not to start on Senior Night, still got his minutes and was in the game when it mattered, scoring nine of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter. Junior Kenny Ellis took over with nine of his 13 in the fourth as Green Hill moved to 15-7 for the season. The win broke a tie with the Bears for second place in District 9-4A, enabling the Hawks to tip off the second half of the league schedule in second place at 3-1, trailing undefeated Lebanon.
“Jason took over there and we got him the ball in good spots,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said of the Hawks’ career leading scorer. “He’s had two really good games. He struggled there for a bit. But he’s back. He’s a special, special thing.
“I talked to my buddy this morning and asked him what to do when you have six seniors. He said start the five that don’t play the most. Jason’s playing for three years. He doesn’t care.”
“They’re so good defensively and make you earn every basket,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “I thought we got a couple of good looks and we missed some shots around the rim. I think we were more worried about trying to get a foul than finish the play.”
Mt. Juliet made its early run to take a 12-10 lead as Eric Williams drove the lane for two. But Ellis converted a steal into a layup for a 12-12 tie at the first-quarter break.
Ellis sank two free throws early in the second quarter to put Green Hill back on top and the teams went back and forth until late in the third quarter. Burch’s foul-line jumper put the Hawks ahead 18-17 and the home team went into halftime up 20-17.
Each team led twice during the third quarter before Braxton Corey’s layup with less than two minutes left brought the Bears into a 29-29 tie.
Antjuan Welch tossed in 10 points for Green Hill while Parker Overath pumped in a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers on his way to nine. Garrett Brown threw in three free throws, Carter Lee an early 2 and Jordan Lukins a foul shot.
Osize Daniyan led Mt. Juliet with 13 points, including a fourth-quarter dunk and 3-pointer as the Bears tried to battle back. They got as close as 47-40 on a 3 by Williams, who had three of them on his way to 11. Corey collected nine points, John Lloyd eight, Jon’Mikael Crudup and Ashton Kirkendoll two apiece and Isaiah Campas a free throw as the Bears slipped to 13-11, 2-2.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Drake said. “It’s what high school basketball is all about.
“It is (like a family reunion). You get in those backyard games with the aunts and uncles sometimes and it gets a little rowdy.”
“It’s why you play and why you coach and why you put in hours,” Allen said. “Most people don’t get to experience this. We talk about it all the time. This is the best athletic days of your life as an athlete. You’re with your best friends playing against your best friends. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Green Hill will tip off the second half of the district schedule Friday night at Cookeville. The Golden Bears have their bye this week before they host Wilson Central next Tuesday.
