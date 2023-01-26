Hawks surge past Bears with 13-1 run

Green Hill’s Kenny Ellis (left) scored on a transition layup against Mt. Juliet’s Caronne Goree (22) to bring the Hawks into a 12-12 tie as the first quarter ended.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — The greater Mt. Juliet community, with two high schools where one once unified the area, got together for a family reunion Tuesday night and were treated to a intense basketball game between Mt. Juliet and host Green Hill as the Hawks followed a Senior Night celebration with a 54-46 win before a packed house.

After an 8-2 start by Green Hill, the Golden Bears battled back and the neighbors battled tooth and nail until the final two minutes of the third quarter when the Hawks began a 13-1 run to turn a 29-29 tie into a 42-30 cushion a few minutes into the fourth.

