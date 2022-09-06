Hawks thunder past Wildcats 35-0

Green Hill quarterback Cade Mahoney (10) encounters Wilson Central free safety Mario Marshall (2).

 ELLE FLANNERY • For the Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — The storms which disrupted several games across Wilson County on Friday missed Green Hill where the Hawks hosted a county rival for the first time. But visiting Wilson Central was not spared the thunder and lightning of the Hawks, who flashed past the short-handed Wildcats 35-0.

With senior quarterback Brendan Demediuk sidelined by a broken collarbone, the Wildcats’ offense was playing with a hand tied behind its back.

