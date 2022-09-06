Hawks thunder past Wildcats 35-0

MT. JULIET — The storms which disrupted several games across Wilson County on Friday missed Green Hill where the Hawks hosted a county rival for the first time. But visiting Wilson Central was not spared the thunder and lightning of the Hawks, who flashed past the short-handed Wildcats 35-0.
With senior quarterback Brendan Demediuk sidelined by a broken collarbone, the Wildcats’ offense was playing with a hand tied behind its back.
Green Hill was methodical in taking a 28-0 halftime lead, starting with Brax Lamberth’s 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Hawks scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Cade Mahoney crossed over on a 5-yard keeper, Lamberth on a 15-yard run and Isaiah Lopez on a 48-yard interception return of a deflected pass. Mahoney wasn’t called on to throw deep, but did flip a shovel pass a few inches to Kaleb Carver, who took it 44 yards to the house for a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter to start the running clock as the Hawks moved to 2-1 for the season and 1-0 following the Region 5-5A lid-lifter.
Wilson Central showed some effectiveness in running the football, finishing with 132 rushing yards. Making his first high school start, quarterback Gavin Mayfield completed 5 of 11 passes for 25 yards with two interceptions. The first pick, by Niko Duffie, set up Lamberth’s 15-yard score.
“(Mayfield) got the full entire game,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “There are some times. There are some bad times. It was a learning experience. His feedback coming off the field was really good about things he was seeing.
“We just couldn’t block them up front tonight for whatever reason.”
Green Hill also emphasized the run game with Mahoney and Lamberth combining for 133 yards on 22 carries. Mahoney hit 5 of 12 passes for 79 yards.
“There was no need to,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “I didn’t feel like we needed to open it up and throw something deep when we were getting 5 or 6 yards at a time. For us, we had a lighter box so we wanted to establish the run game. When we needed to throw it, we felt we were effective in doing so.”
“We played a lot of uninspired football, in the first half, especially,” Dedman said. “We’ve got to find ways to block better. We didn’t do a good job on the offensive line tonight. Our whole entire side, I’ll take full responsibility not getting those guys ready to play tonight. I’ve got to do a better job getting those guys ready to play, and we weren’t there tonight.”
The Wildcats will play their Thursday game when Springfield comes to the Rock for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Green Hill will travel to Columbia 24 hours later.
