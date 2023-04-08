GLADEVILLE — Taylor Haymans outdueled Kenzie Miller on Tuesday as Mt. Juliet defeated host Wilson Central 3-1.
Haymans surrendered six hits while striking four in the full seven innings.
Miller gave up four hits and fanned 12.
One of those Mt. Juliet hits was a fifth-inning home run by Savanna Schaffer. Haymans had two hits for the Lady Bears.
Kristen Smith led the Lady Wildcats’ offense with two hits.
Lebanon run-ruled at CookevilleCOOKEVILLE — Cookeville scored early and often Tuesday night as the Lady Cavaliers run-ruled Lebanon 11-1.
The Lady Cavs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
After Keeli Dixon drove in Kylee Dixon in the top of the second to draw the Lady Devils to within 2-1, Cookeville put the contest away with eight runs in the third and ended it with a run in the fifth.
Lebanon was outhit 10-7. Aundrea Huddleston had two singles for the Lady Devils.
Laina Knight pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and took the loss. McKenzie Jordan worked the final 1 2/3.
Wilson pitches Friendship to 1-0 shutout of GoodpastureMADISON — Friendship Christian scored in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday and Isabella Wilson made sure host Goodpasture didn’t cross the plate at all in pitching the Lady Commanders to a 1-0 win.
Charley Clark drove in Khloe Smith for Friendship’s run.
Wilson scattered six hit and two walks while striking out six as the Lady Commanders climbed to 12-5 for the season and 4-1 in District 4-IIA going into Wednesday’s rematch at FCS.
Friendship finished with four hits, all singles.
