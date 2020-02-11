Before playing her final regular-season home basketball game, Lebanon senior Anne Heidebreicht amazed the Campbell Brandon Gym audience with her rendition of the national anthem — on the violin.
Then she made the crowd go crazy with the “string music” she played on Gallatin — five first-quarter three-pointers and eight in the first half — as the Devilettes went rocking and rolling to a 74-29 Senior Night victory on Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon’s first nine points came on long-distance Heidebreicht bombs to essentially end the game before it got started. But it wasn’t over for her or her fellow seniors — Aaryn Grace Lester, Allissa Mulaski and Rebecca Brown — whose final scheduled date in Brandon Gym (with a couple of encores possible in the Region 5-AAA tournament and sectional) played to rave reviews before their final exit stage left late in the third quarter with the Devilettes leading 68-21.
“When you come out and shoot the ball like that, obviously that gives your team a lift,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after his Devilettes improved to 21-6 for the season and 11-1 in District 9-AAA. “And it’s kind of demoralizing to your opponent.
“We’ve started shooting the ball better the last two or three games. Tonight, Senior Night, our seniors stepped up early on and got us off to a great start, along with our other kids. I couldn’t be happier for them. Our seniors have given a tremendous amount to this program from the day they walked in here. They played a lot as freshmen. I think they have 85 wins, and counting.”
Heidebreicht, who normally comes off the bench but was given a Senior Night start, totaled 24 points while junior Addie Porter added 11 and Mulaski sank a pair of threes (the Devilettes drained 12 threes and 14 twos) on her way to 10. Brown, a post who also got in on the three-point party with a bank shot from downtown, notched nine while Meioshe Mason sank all six of her free throws en route to eight. Lester and Terri Reynolds each scored six.
As for Heidebreicht’s musical talents, she could play a one-girl concert.
“I can play three — piano, guitar and violin,” said Heidebreicht, who has a team-high 4.4 grade-point average and a 32 on the SAT. “After the first couple hit, I was like ‘I’m feeling it’.
“I’ve had my up and downs. I’ve gone from starting a lot my freshman year to not starting at all. But I had to overcome it and just think about making shots.”
“She has a lot of talents,” Barrett said. “She’s played in concerts and stuff like that.”
The Devilettes will go on tour this week to wrap up the regular season, including a headliner at 6:30 tonight at league-leading Beech before playing the finale Friday at Portland. The district festival (tournament) will be next week at Wilson Central. If the Devilettes can reach the district final, they would play another date in the region opener. If they bring down the house and win the region tournament, they would book a final date at Brandon Gym for the sectional.
Brill’s 21 leads Lady Wildcat road winGALLATIN — Wilson Central dominated the third quarter and sealed the deal in the fourth for a 58-52 win at Station Camp.
The Lady Wildcats used a 21-7 third to turn a 19-17 halftime deficit into a 38-26 lead. Though Station Camp cut the margin in the fourth, Nicole Brill caped her 21-point night with nine in the final eight minutes, sinking 6 of 8 free throws, as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 14-9 for the season and 7-5 in District 9-AAA.
Jasmin Angel and Savannah Kirby each collected nine points while Jakoria Woods scored seven, Campbell Strange six and Sydney Dalton two.
Marissa Wirtz keyed Station Camp’s comeback with 19 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter, including half of her four three-pointers. Faith Eubank bottomed out a pair of threes on her way to 17.
The teams were even 8-8 through eight minutes.
Wilson Central will return to Sumner County tonight with a 6:30 p.m. trip to Portland.
Lady Tigers topped by LivingstonWATERTOWN — Watertown fell short of visiting Livingston Academy 50-43 Friday night.
Emma Christensen collected 11 points and Daejah Maklary 10 for the Lady Purple Tigers. Alie Tunks added eight points, Brittni Allison six and Delanney Hight and Madi Reeder four each.
Watertown played host to old-rival Gordonsville on Monday in a non-district tilt and will travel Smith County for 8-AA action at 6 p.m. today.
Nashville Christian spoils FCS Senior Night in season finale
Nashville Christian spoiled Friendship Christian’s Senior Night 55-25 Friday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Eagles soared to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and were up 33-7 at halftime.
Savannah Craighead and Anna Taylor each scored six points for Friendship while Rachel Pippin finished with four and eighth-grader Lilly Maggart three in her high school debut. Joy Osipchuk, Brooke Jones and Rayven Vaughns tossed in two points apiece.
Friendship was expected to play host to Mt. Juliet Christian in the Division II District 4-A play-in game last night with the winner traveling to top-seed Clarksville Academy tonight.
Majors, Pruitt lead Lady Bears past HendersonvilleMT. JULIET — Four Lady Bears scored in double figures Friday night in a 68-51 win over Hendersonville.
Senior point guard Nevaeh Majors totaled 20 points while junior Taylor Pruitt knocked down 19, Halle Jones 12 and Ava Heilman 10.
Adelyn Kendall finished with four points and Anna Riggs a three-pointer.
Mt. Juliet will remain at home tonight for a 6:30 visit from Station Camp.
