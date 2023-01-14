Heilman’s 5 3s off bench lift Lady Hawks

Ava Heilman hit all five of her 3-point shots off the Green Hill bench to lead the Lady Hawks with 15 points in their victory over Brentwood.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Ava Heilman hit all five of her 3-point attempts off the Green Hill bench Thursday night as the Lady Hawks held off visiting Brentwood 43-39 Thursday night.

The Lady Hawks used a 13-6 second quarter to widen a 14-13 edge to 27-19 by halftime.

