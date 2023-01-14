Heilman’s 5 3s off bench lift Lady Hawks

MT. JULIET — Ava Heilman hit all five of her 3-point attempts off the Green Hill bench Thursday night as the Lady Hawks held off visiting Brentwood 43-39 Thursday night.
The Lady Hawks used a 13-6 second quarter to widen a 14-13 edge to 27-19 by halftime.
An even third period sent the teams into the fourth quarter 38-30 before Brentwood used a 9-5 final eight minutes to tighten the game.
Heilman had 15 points. Savannah Kirby connected on a pair of 3s as she and Aubrey Blankenship each notched nine.
Sullie Gerik finished with five, Julia Varpness a 3 and Kensley Carter two as Green Hill climbed to 9-10.
Ella Ryan racked up three triples to lead the Lady Bruins with 15 points. Ava Jarrett’s 14 included four triples as Brentwood fell to 12-4.
Green Hill had a bye in the District 9-4A schedule last night.
The Lady Hawks will return to league play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
