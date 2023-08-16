By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan announced the hiring of Gunnar Helland, who will take over as the school’s new director of sports performance on Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Cumberland director of athletics Ron Pavan announced the hiring of Gunnar Helland, who will take over as the school’s new director of sports performance on Monday.
“Gunnar has been at Cumberland University for a short time running our strength program and he has proven to be a great strength coach for all our teams,” Pavan said.
Entering his first year with the program, Helland was most recently strength and conditioning coordinator at Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin, but brings with him a wealth of experience at a young age.
Helland graduated with his bachelors of science in physical education teaching from the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse in 2020.
The Wisconsin native worked as both an intern and volunteer over his four years in college. He spent two years volunteering at his alma mater and impressed at University of Wisconsin — Madison, where he interned for three years.
Soon after receiving his degree he served as a strength and conditioning coach intern at the University of South Dakota. It was there that he took on his largest role to date, running workouts for football, men’s basketball, women’s soccer and track and field.
Since graduating in 2020, Helland has continued to work at his craft as well. In 2021 he received his certification from the National Strength & Conditioning Association as a strength & conditioning specialist, adding onto his USA Weightlifting level one sports performance coach status.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.