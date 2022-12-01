Cumberland heavyweight River Henry was voted Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday.
The junior picked up a pin against NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial’s Gabe Croom in 1:24 en route to a 43-3 win over the Railsplitters.
