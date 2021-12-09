The Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, is set to be handed out Saturday night. Here’s what you need to know.
Who are the Heisman
Trophy finalists?
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: The senior already has been named Big Ten defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year while earning first-team all-conference honors. He has a program-record 14 sacks.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: The four-year starter helped lead the Panthers to their first ACC title and first New Year’s Six bowl berth since the Fiesta Bowl after the 2004 season. He has 4,319 passing yards, 334 completions and 42 touchdown passes, all program records.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: The redshirt freshman made an immediate impact in his first year as a starter, compiling a 182.2 quarterback rating (second best nationally) and throwing for 351.1 yards per game (fourth best).
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: Only one quarterback (Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe) threw more touchdown passes than Young’s 43. The sophomore threw for 559 passing yards against Arkansas on Nov. 20, breaking a mark that stood for 52 years, and threw for 421 passing yards against a stout Georgia defense in the SEC title game, breaking the record for that contest.
When is the Heisman
Trophy winner announced?
The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m. in a ceremony televised by ESPN.
Where does the Heisman Trophy ceremony take place?
This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place at the Jazz at Lincoln Center concert venue in New York.
What are the Heisman
Trophy odds?
As of Tuesday, Bet MGM sportsbook had listed Young as the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at -5000 odds, meaning a successful $5,000 bet would return only $100. Hutchinson is next at +1600 odds, meaning a successful $100 bet would return $1,600. Pickett (+3000) and Stroud (+4000) are even longer shots.
Has a college program
won back-to-back Heisman Trophies before?
A college program has won consecutive Heisman Trophies four times in the past, most recently in 2018 and 2019 when Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the award. It also happened in 1936 and 1937 (Larry Kelley and Clinton Frank, Yale), 1945 and 1946 (Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis, Army) and 1974 and 1975 (Archie Griffin of Ohio State is the only player to win the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years). If Young wins this year’s award, it would give Alabama back-to-back winners after wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last season.
Has a defensive player won the Heisman Trophy before?
Yes, in 1997, when Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson won the award. He is the lone primarily defensive player to take home the trophy, though he also returned punts and caught 11 passes on offense that season.
Two primarily defensive players have finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting: Pittsburgh defensive end Hugh Green (1980) and Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o (2012).
Who votes for the Heisman Trophy?
The Heisman Trophy is awarded via a vote by 870 sports journalists, split equally among six geographic regions across the United States. The 57 living former Heisman Trophy winners also each get a vote — though they do not have to vote and do not lose voting privileges if they do not cast a ballot — and a fan vote that amounts to one ballot makes for 928 total voters. Ballots were distributed Nov. 29, and voting ended Monday.
Each voter selects three players, ranking them in order. Each first-place selection is worth three points, each second-place selection is worth two points, and each third-place selection is awarded one point.
The top four players in terms of points are invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The top 10 players in terms of points will be featured on an ESPN show today at 8 p.m.
