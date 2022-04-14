Hermansson finishes runner-up, Nutu takes fourth

CROSSVILLE — Cumberland’s Emma Hermansson took home a second-place finish and Nathalie Nutu finished fourth individually for the Phoenix at the Mid-South Conference Spring Classic which finished a two-day run Tuesday at Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
The field was slowed down on day two after playing just two holes. The rain suspended play for four and one-half hours before the golf resumed.
Campbellsville held onto the top spot winning the tournament and taking home the Mid-South Conference regular season championship. The University of the Cumberlands finished in second place and Lindsey Wilson dropped a spot to finish in third. Cumberland held on to fourth place after the Phoenix posted their highest-score of the season with a 342.
Hermansson continued her stellar play to finish as the individual runner-up at the tournament. She shot a five-over-par 77 in the final round to finish with 229 strokes, just one behind Connor Geralds from Campbellsville, the individual medalist. Hermansson started on hole No. 2 and played her first nine holes six-over-par before collecting herself to shoot eight straight pars and finish on No. 1 with a birdie.
Nutu started the day tied for first with Hermansson, but shot a seven-over 77 to drop to fourth place. Nutu finished the tournament with 231 total shots. In her third round today, she played the front-nine six-over with four bogeys and one double bogey and played the back one-over with just one bogey on Hole No. 14.
Anna Krieger and Ida Furuheim each shot a 93 in the final round. Krieger finished tied for 31st and Furuheim finished in 40th.
The Phoenix, now finished with their regular season, will partake in the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Country Club on May 2-3.
