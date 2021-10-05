Warriors’ Dowell rushes for 420 yards
SPARTA — Wilson Central completed a road trip with offensive showcase in a highly contested win over Region 5-5A opponent White County.
A tale of two halves ended with 915 yards of total offense combined as the Wildcats escaped with a five-point win, 43-38, last Friday night.
Wilson Central won the coin toss and the game went underway with the Warriors on offense. Quickly, Malaki Dowell wasted no time and got White County on the board with a 4-yard scamper. A blocked extra point kept the game at 6-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
The ensuing possession resulted in more points as Jase Neuble found the edge and found paydirt from 63 yards out. Atwell’s extra point went through the uprights and 7-6 was the score with 5:34 remaining in the quarter.
Another White County possession meant more Malaki Dowell action. Dowell, who piled up 420 rushing yards on 44 carries found the end zone from 18 yards away for the second of his four touchdowns and the score become 14-7 after a successful two-point conversion.
White County began quarter No. 2 on a high note. Dowell continued to torture the Wildcat defense as 79 yards later, it was yet another Warrior touchdown. The extra point was blocked for a second time and Wilson Central was in a 13-point hole.
But after a series of turnovers by both teams, Central’s Eli Burgess responded on a 42-yard scamper of his own around the edge. Atwell converted once more and the score was 20-14 with 4:26 remaining in the half.
White County had the ball and the Warriors were not satisfied with their point total. Javyn Strode entered into the scoring with a 47- yard run to the house. With 2:16 remaining in the half, White County maintained full control at 26-14.
The scoring did not end there. The Wildcats marched down the field behind Blake Hobbs, back in the lineup after missing the Mt. Juliet game with a neck injury, and set up Atwell for a 29-yard field-goal attempt. The kick went through the uprights as time expired as White County sported a nine-point lead into the locker room, 26-17.
Football is played in two halves. The first was a struggle for Wilson Central, while the second was a complete turnaround. A 20-point quarter started with Hayden Shults scoring from 1 yard away to make the 26-23 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion try.
Wilson Central finally took the lead after euble took the ball 61 yards across the goal line. Extra point good from Atwell had the Wildcats ahead 30-26 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
The last score of the quarter came from no other than No. 32, Hobbs, as he took a defender on his back into the end zone. Following the PAT, Wilson Central held a 37-26 lead.
Five seconds into the fourth quarter it was White County trying to make the comeback. Dowell snuck through his offensive line from a yard out and the Warriors were within five points.
A few possessions went by as tensions got tighter and Tripp Pinion proceeded to give White County it’slead right back. A 10-yard run from Pinion made the Warrior lead one following a missed two-point conversion with 4:52 remaining in the game.
Enter Seaton Hapner into the conversation. Needing a score here most, Hapner took the Wildcats on his back and went 38 yards, evading defenders, for the score with 2:45 left in the game.
The five-point lead was all Wilson Central needed. With limited time and one timeout, White County had to move the ball quickly. Fourth down approached and Ethan Kimes met a Warrior receiver at the sticks. Play was not good for the first down and Wilson Central was cleared for victory. Shults took the field and put one knee on the ground to seal it.
Of all the offense, it wase Neuble pacing the offense at 196 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Hobbs followed with eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and snagging the only two receptions in the game totaling 39 yards, while Seaton Hapner and Eli Burgess each recorded 42 yards and a touchdown on three and one carries, respectively. Shults added the lone other touchdown on the ground as he finished with 7 rushing yards on the night.
Defensively, Robbie Spickard recorded an interception while Hobbs finished with 10.5 tackles and 1.5 for a loss.
For White County, it was the Malaki Dowell show. Only took 44 carries for Dowell to surpass 420 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. Wilson Central ended the game with 400 yards of total offense with White County at 515.
Next up for Wilson Central (5-2) (2-2) are the Bison of Station Camp. The Wildcats hit the road for Gallatin for a region 5-5A matchup with region-leading Station Camp (6-0) (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
