CLARKSVILLE — Wilson Central trekked to Clarksville on Friday night before leaving Rossview’s 'Big House' with a 17-3 win to start the 2021 football season.
Rossview, led by Garrett Diemel, took the first possession its their new offense with a quick scoring drive, capped off on an 11-yard scamper by Blake Hobbs to give the Wildcats their first touchdown of the 2021 season.
The Red Hawk offense was not able to respond, and Wilson Central got the ball back. With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Wildcat offense marched down the field to add more points on the scoreboard. Esteban Hurtado kicked a 35-yard field goal through the uprights and Wilson Central found itself with a commanding 10-0 lead. The first quarter came to an end as the Wildcat defense held the Red Hawks offense stagnant.
Wilson Central continued its winning execution where the Wildcats found themselves with a 17-0 lead heading to the locker rooms. Facing a 4th-and-inches in Red Hawk territory, Hobbs found a hole in the right side of the line where he turned on his burners and met the goal ine for the second time, taking it 42 yards to the house.
Wilson Central's defense continued to impress and Rossview managed nothing through 24 minutes of play. At halftime, Wilson Central possessed a dominant differential in the total offense category surpassing 142 yards to Rossview's 8.
Needing to change nothing, Wilson Central came out of half with the same game plan: run the clock out. Despite not contributing on the scoreboard, the Wildcats still executed everything to perfection. With 9:39 on the clock, Rossview finally broke the goose egg on the scoreboard and put together a lengthy seven-minute scoring drive completed with a 35-yard Christian Sanchez field goal making the score 17-3 in favor of the Wildcats. Having most of their work cut out for them after Rossview ran out most of the clock, the Wildcats took the final two minutes of the quarter and run it to the final 12 minutes.
As the last quarter of play came along, the Wilson Central defense was reluctant to give up anything. Many masterful stops came up for the Wildcats, including a fourth-down play in their own territory, but Wilson Central would not give up anything as the clock ticked and the visitors came away with the victory.
Hobbs filled the stat sheet with 15 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns offensively while anchoring the Wildcats defensively with three sacks. Opposite Hobbs, Eli Burgess recorded two sacks for himself.
Next up for Wilson Central is a highly anticipated cross-town rivalry that has been in existence for all 20 years of Wilson Central's history. The Wildcats will welcome the Blue Devils of Lebanon High School to Wildcat Stadium for a classic 5A vs 6A matchup at 7 p.m. next Friday.
