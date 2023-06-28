Hocevar wins Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race

GLADEVILLE — Carson Hocevar took the lead with 39 laps to go and stayed on the track during a caution with nine turns remaining to hold off Zane Smith and win the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race to begin NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.
It was his second win of the season and fourth straight top-10 finish in the Worldwide Express Chevrolet.
Polesitter Nick Sanchez finished third, points leader Corey Heim fourth and Bayley Currey fifth.
“I was a little bit worried,” Hocevar said of the final laps while holding his newly-won Gibson Guitar. “I learned from experience I needed to execute and control what I could control.”
Sanchez started on the pole after posting a speed of 161.915 mph in qualifying. The rookie led through a pair of early cautions until Rajah Caruth went inside to pass him for first place on Lap 39.
Caruth was forced from the track by a fuel cell issue which forced him to the garage for lengthy repairs before returning to finish 32nd, 31 laps behind. Sanchez regained the lead before yielding it to veteran Zane Smith on Lap 40. Smith held the top spot through the end of Stage 1 on Lap 45.
Corey Heim beat the field off Pit Road to take the lead as the race returned to green on Lap 54.
He held the top spot until Bayley Currey passed him on Lap 62. Heim regained the lead by Lap 65. He was still leading when the caution flag returned on Lap 85 when Stewart Friersen spun out. Frierson didn’t make contact with a wall or another truck and remained on the track.
Much of the field pitted, but Matt DiBenedetto stayed out and inherited the lead. But with the pitted cars sporting new tires, he was passed by Heim following the restart on Lap 93.
But a three-truck wreck on Lap 94 brought out another caution with Heim in the lead, followed by Carson Hocever, DiBeneddo and Smith. One of the trucks involved in the wreck was driven by Layne Riggs, whose father Scott won the first Truck Series race at NSS in 2001.
Heim held the lead as Stage 2 ended under caution on Lap 95.
That order held until Dean Thomason hit the wall on Lap 105 to bring out another caution.
Hocevar had the outside lane and shot past Heim for the lead off the restart on Lap 111. He had a 1.2-second lead on Heim when a caution flew due to a collision between Friesen and Christian Eckes with nine laps to go.
The top six trucks stayed on the track while several others pitted for tires.
On the restart with three laps to go, Hocevar held serve for a .271-second win over Smith.
“Once I saw I was clear (on the last restart), I just focused on the windshield,” said Hocevar, who started seventh. “I’ve been the one who made mistakes and gave other people the win... I just stayed calm.”
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race — Rackley Roofing 200
Nashville Superspeedway
Gladeville
June 23, 2023
(7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150.
(8) Zane Smith, Ford, 150.
(1) Nick Sanchez #, Chevrolet, 150.
(4) Corey Heim, Toyota, 150.
(2) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 150.
(12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 150.
(15) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 150.
(17) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150.
(16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150.
(21) Jake Garcia #, Chevrolet, 150.
(5) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 150.
(24) Jake Drew, Ford, 150.
(6) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 150.
(10) Taylor Gray #, Toyota, 150.
(23) Matt Crafton, Ford, 150.
(22) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150.
(28) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, 150.
(18) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150.
(29) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 149.
(32) Mason Maggio, Ford, 149.
(34) Cory Roper, Ford, 148.
(9) Daniel Dye #, Chevrolet, 148.
(14) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 148.
(27) Jonathan Shafer, Toyota, 147.
(33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 147.
(35) Chase Janes, Ford, 147.
(31) Layne Riggs, Chevrolet, 147.
(20) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 146.
(25) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 144.
(13) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 144.
(11) Ty Majeski, Ford, 133.
(3) Rajah Caruth #, Chevrolet, 119.
(36) Dean Thompson, Toyota, DVP, 104.
(26) Bret Holmes #, Chevrolet, Accident, 92.
(30) Memphis Villarreal, Toyota, Electrical, 26.
(19) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, Accident, 7.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.075 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 16 Secs.
Margin of Victory: 0.271 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders
N. Sanchez # 1-35
R. Caruth # 36
N. Sanchez # 37-38
Z. Smith 39-49
C. Heim 50-61
B. Currey 62
C. Heim 63-87
M. DiBenedetto 88-90
C. Heim 91-110
C. Hocevar 111-150.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Corey Heim 3 times for 57 laps; Carson Hocevar 1 time for 40 laps; Nick Sanchez # 2 times for 37 laps; Zane Smith 1 time for 11 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 3 laps; Bayley Currey 1 time for 1 lap; Rajah Caruth # 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 38,2,41,42,11,16,15,23,25,17
Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,42,25,38,99,16,41,15,66,19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.