Hocevar wins Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race

Carson Hocevar stands on his truck as he and his crew celebrate their Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series win.

 Mark Bellew • All Hands Fire Photos

GLADEVILLE — Carson Hocevar took the lead with 39 laps to go and stayed on the track during a caution with nine turns remaining to hold off Zane Smith and win the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race to begin NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

It was his second win of the season and fourth straight top-10 finish in the Worldwide Express Chevrolet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.